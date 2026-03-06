David Hyde Pierce Joins the Cast of BETTER LATE Reading at the Plaza Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emmy and Tony Award-winning actor and director David Hyde Pierce has joined the cast of Better Late, written by Larry Gelbart and directed by Susan Stroman at The Plaza Theatre. Tickets are on sale now for the limited run of the script-in-hand series at the Plaza Theatre May 1st and 2nd. Tickets start at $58 and are available now. Jason Alexander, Lucie Arnaz and Dan Bucatinsky complete the star-studded cast.



Known to television audiences worldwide for his 11-season role as Dr. Niles Crane on Frasier, Pierce’s celebrated career spans Broadway, film, and television. Most recently he appeared on Broadway as the ‘Major General’ in a reimagined The Pirates of Penzance and co-starred Off-Broadway in Stephen Sondheim’s final musical, Here We Are. His extensive stage credits include Hello, Dolly! (Tony nomination), Curtains (Tony Award), Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Tony nomination), Spamalot, and La Bête.

On screen, his work ranges from Sleepless in Seattle and Nixon to voice roles in A Bug’s Life and Treasure Planet. As a director, Pierce has helmed Broadway’s It Shoulda Been You and acclaimed productions at the Mark Taper Forum, Manhattan Theatre Club, and a gangster-themed Importance of Being Earnest at the Williamstown Theatre Festival. He appears in the independent film, Mouse, which just premiered at the 2026 Berlin Film Festival; and recently completed Vivien & The Florist, opposite Carla Gugino and Matthew Modine.

Better Late is a part of The Plaza’s script-in-hand rePLAY series. The next performance of rePLAY will be The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife, March 13 and 14. Directed by Philip Wm. McKinley, The Tale of the Allergist’s Wife stars Charles Busch, Chris Carranza, Harriet Harris, Alix Korey, and Lewis J. Stadlen.