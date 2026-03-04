Allison Loggins-Hull to Celebrate Tenure with The Cleveland Orchestra in New Albums

🎭 NEW! Classical Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Classical Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The music of composer and flutist Allison Loggins-Hull will be showcased on two new portrait albums in the spring of 2026. Loggins-Hull: The Cleveland Residency (April 17, TCO Media) will feature The Cleveland Orchestra and Music Director Franz Welser-Möst in the world-premiere recordings of three works created during Loggins-Hull's celebrated tenure as TCO's Daniel R. Lewis Composer Fellow (2022-2025). A second album, Patchwork (May 1, Avie Records), brings together a vibrant collection of chamber works resonating with the composer's signature themes of justice and community. Both recordings were produced by multi-GRAMMY Award winner Elaine Martone and engineered by GRAMMY nominees Gintas Norvila and Jennifer Nulsen.

In The Cleveland Orchestra's first portrait album of a living composer in nearly a century, the orchestra's own TCO Media label releases Loggins-Hull: The Cleveland Residency on Friday, April 17, 2026. The featured works - world-premiere recordings of Loggins-Hull's Legacy, Can You See?, and Grit. Grace. Glory. - immortalize the hands-on experiences of the composer's residency in Cleveland. Typically awarded for two years, TCO's Lewis Fellowship was extended to an unprecedented three years for Loggins-Hull, who used her time in the city to connect deeply with its people and institutions. Supported by the orchestra and championed by Welser-Möst, she has created a body of work reflecting unique collaborations, lasting personal bonds, and the inimitable spirit of the city. A pre-release single - "Steel" from Grit. Grace. Glory. - will be released on March 27.

The album's opening track, Legacy, is a string sextet commissioned by TCO to honor its partnerships with three of the city's cultural and community institutions: the Fatima Family Center in Cleveland's majority-Black Hough neighborhood, Karamu House - the nation's oldest producing Black theater - and the Hryhory Kytasty Cleveland School of Bandura, a Ukrainian music institution. Each of these organizations contributed to the "In Community" Chamber Concert Series established during Loggins-Hull's fellowship to foster community-wide artistic collaboration. In Legacy, Loggins-Hull captures this inclusive celebration of music through a mix of genres, ranging from virtuosic string playing to Ukrainian bandura music to the Blues. The piece also honors the Cleveland Orchestra itself for its cultural contributions to its city as one of the nation's premier orchestras.

"One interpretation of legacy is that it is something passed down from ancestors or predecessors," Loggins-Hull says of the work's title and inspiration. "I took this concept and infused it into the music, creating a recurring musical theme that evolves and develops throughout the work. Just as in life, the continuity of legacy may be challenged, but with dedication and acknowledgment, it can thrive and evolve."

In Loggins-Hull's full orchestral arrangement of Can You See?, based on her earlier version commissioned by the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra for small chamber ensemble, the composer expands on the concept of a more somber-toned Star-Spangled Banner. Honoring the lives lost in America's complex history of high ideals and moral shortfalls - while highlighting the responsibilities of those still living - the work brings a questioning yet hopeful tone to the familiar anthem. Melodic material from The Star-Spangled Banner is used throughout the work, sometimes stretched out and strained by tension, or blurred by revolving colors flowing into a dreamy soundscape.

"The strings create a soundworld that is cloudy, uncertain, and bleary, questioning if the core meaning of the anthem is in focus," Loggins-Hull explains. "Rhythmic elements evoke a forward-moving motion, while textures and harmonic language nod to the scope and diversity of American music and people."

Can You See? will be performed in its New York premiere by the New York Philharmonic from April 15-18, 2026 at David Geffen Hall.

For the album's final work, The Cleveland Orchestra performs Grit. Grace. Glory., Loggins-Hull's four-movement tribute to the city of Cleveland, achieves its unique impact by drawing inspiration from the city's people and history while invoking values and sentiments of universal resonance. The work's first movement, "Steel," invokes this quintessential symbol of strength in many forms - referencing Cleveland's steel industry, its vital role on the Underground Railroad, and the human qualities of steadfastness and resiliency, recalling barriers confronted and broken. Movement II, "Shoreline Shadows," channels a vision of this lakeside city through the eyes of its youth, drawing on ideas generated in a workshop held by Loggins-Hull with students at the Cleveland School of the Arts. Their combined contributions paint a picture of a kind and resilient community enduring despite its undercurrents of difficulty, as neighborhoods are confronted from one side by violence and unrest, and from the other by gentrification projects that alter both their character and their cost of living. In Movement III, "Quip," Loggins-Hull celebrates the self-effacing wit and cleverness embodied by the people of Cleveland, composing in a vein that is virtuosic without being grandiose, in a reflection of this humble flair. The fourth and final movement, "Ode," begins in a spirit of remembrance and veneration of one's roots before culminating in a celebration of Cleveland's rock 'n' roll heritage and concluding as the orchestra "rocks out" in a no-holds-barred finale - in Loggins-Hull's words, "a fitting tribute to the city's musical legacy and its unwavering spirit."

On Friday, May 1, 2026, Avie Records releases Patchwork, a collection of six chamber works composed by Loggins-Hull and performed by the composer alongside members of The Cleveland Orchestra. This evocative recording weaves personal and collective histories into a cohesive musical narrative, exploring themes of homeland, justice, patriotism, and resilience across its array of intimate and richly textured works. The title track will be available as a single on April 3, streaming on all platforms, followed by Can You See? on April 17.

The title track, Patchwork, sets the tone with a viola/cello duet evoking the complex interplay of a long-term human relationship. A chamber version of Can You See? is conducted by the composer on this recording, as Loggins-Hull's poignant takeoff on The Star-Spangled Banner is performed by a small ensemble of strings, winds, and percussion.

In Homeland for solo flute, Loggins-Hull trains her focus on the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017, examining the meaning of "home" in moments of collective crisis and displacement while highlighting glimmers of hope amid turbulence and loss.

In The Pattern, the first of two consecutive tracks focusing on the Black experience in America, Loggins-Hull traces the recurring cycle of racial violence, obstruction, and dispossession that has shaped African American lives, with musical themes flowing between conflict, rage, desperation, and fragile liberation.

Immediately following is Kalief, a work composed for clarinet and piano in response to the life and death of Kalief Browder, a Black teenage Bronx resident whose wrongful detention and solitary confinement ultimately led to his suicide, exposing racial imbalance and brutality within the U.S. criminal justice system.

The album concludes with the uplifting Shine, set to poetry by Zimbabwean-American U-Meleni Mhlaba-Adebo. Featuring soprano Laquita Mitchell accompanied by viola, piano, and Loggins-Hull on flute, the piece conjures radiant sound worlds reflecting how joy, resilience, and care can exist alongside struggle.

Loggins-Hull: The Cleveland Residency Tracklist

1. Allison Loggins-Hull (b. 1982) - Legacy [10:57]

Zhan Shu, violin

Jason Yu, violin

Eliesha Nelson, viola

Lisa Boyko, viola

Richard Weiss, cello

Brian Thornton, cello

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

2. Allison Loggins-Hull - Can You See? [6:51]

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

Allison Loggins-Hull -Grit. Grace. Glory.

3. "Steel" [5:46]

4. "Shoreline Shadows" [5:53]

5. "Quip" [4:16]

6. "Ode" [5:43]

The Cleveland Orchestra

Franz Welser-Möst, conductor

TT: 39:26

Recorded live in Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center, Cleveland, Ohio

August 13, 2025 (Legacy)

May 4 & 6, 2023 (Can You See?)

May 8-10, 2025 (Grit. Grace. Glory.)

Patchwork Tracklist

1. Allison Loggins-Hull (b. 1982) - Patchwork [9:56]

Eliesha Nelson, viola

Brian Thornton, cello

2. Allison Loggins-Hull - Can You See? (chamber version) [6:00]

Allison Loggins-Hull, conductor

Jess Sindell, flute

Eliesha Nelson, viola

Katherine Bormann, violin

Jesse McCormick, horn

Thom Sherwood, percussion

Brian Thornton, cello

Max Dimoff, bass

Shu Zhang, violin

3. Allison Loggins-Hull - Homeland [6:04]

Joshua Smith, flute

4. Allison Loggins-Hull - The Pattern [7:33]

George Klass, clarinet

Brian Thornton, cello

Dan Overly, piano

Jess Sindell, flute

Jason Yu, violin

Thom Sherwood, percussion

5. Allison Loggins-Hull - Kalief [3:40]

Dan Overly, piano

George Klass, clarinet

6. Allison Loggins-Hull - Shine [10:44]

Allison Loggins-Hull, flute

Eleisha Nelson, viola

Dan Overly, piano

Laquita Mitchell, soprano

Total Time: 43:57

AV2847

Recorded: August 11-14, 2025 Mandel Concert Hall at Severance Music Center, Cleveland, Ohio

Recording Producers: Elaine Martone, Sonarc Music, Brian Thornton

Recording, Editing, and Mixing Engineer: Gintas Norvila

Mastering Engineer: Jennifer Nulsen

Publisher: AllieKat Productions, LLC

Photography: Roger Mastroianni

Design & Editorial: WLP London Ltd