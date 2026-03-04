THE SECRET AGENT To Host Free Public Screenings Nationwide

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

NEON will host a series of free public screenings of The Secret Agent to celebrate the film’s global box office success and four Academy Award nominations for one day only on Sunday, March 8th, 2026.

The screenings are offered as a thank you to the fans, critics, programmers, and theaters that have propelled the theatrical run of the film. Screenings will be held in select cities including New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and more. Take a look at the full list below.

Limited tickets are available; requests will be accommodated based on capacity. Interest parties can request a ticket using the form here. Physical tickets will be distributed 30 minutes prior to the screening start time at the theater venue.

In the lead-up to the 98th Academy Awards, NEON recently launched a campaign with the tagline “Take a Stand,” a reference to the film’s exploration of identity, memory, and political inheritance.

NEON released the film on November 25, and it has remained in theaters since, recently surpassing $4 million at the North American box office. The film is also streaming on Hulu and is available digitally nationwide.

The Secret Agent is written and directed by Kleber Mendonça Filho, produced by Emilie Lesclaux, and stars Wagner Moura. The film is nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actor, Best International Feature, and Best Casting.

Amid the raucous revelry of Carnival week, a widower named Marcelo (Wagner Moura) arrives in 1977 in Recife, Brazil, a city as vibrant as it is violent. A technology researcher who suddenly finds himself an unwitting target in the heart of the dictatorship’s political maelstrom, Marcelo is a man on the run from mercenary killers, from ghosts of the past and from the ruthless, mischievously militant spirit of Brazil in 1977.

In the midst of these mounting threats, Marcelo, with the help of a mysterious woman named Elza and her compatriots in the country’s growing underground resistance, remains primarily focused on escaping Brazil with his young son.

The Secret Agent Free Screenings

New York – 5:00pm at Film at Lincoln Center

Brooklyn – 1:30pm at BAM Rose Cinemas

Los Angeles – 3:15pm at Landmark Pasadena | 1:00pm at The Culver Theater

San Francisco – 1:00pm at AMC Kabuki 8

Washington, DC – 3:15pm at AMC Bethesda

Atlanta – 4:00pm at Tara Theatre

Boston – 1:00pm at AMC Framingham 16

Miami – 1:00pm at AMC Pompano Beach 18