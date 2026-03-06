Review: ONE HIT WONDERS at Florida Studio Theatre

🎭 NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The chart-toppers - those whimsical tunes we can't help but love - take us on a delightful trip down memory lane. They're like little time machines, whisking us back to moments long gone, laughter with friends, tearful heartbreaks, and the dancing butterflies of first loves. And with the magical voices of four remarkable singers, these nostalgic tunes are given a fresh coat of paint, breathing new life into our cherished memories.

Whether you once owned them on vinyl or jammed out on a trusty tape-cassette, these songs are guaranteed to ignite that spark of joy as you sing your heart out.

You will learn the history of the start of the "one hit", starting with "Billboard's Top 100" - a chart powerhouse since its inception in August 1958, fueled by the unstoppable enthusiasm of the era's teenagers. One of its very first hits of ONE HIT WONDERS, "The Leader of the Pack," finds a new champion in the talented Katelyn Bowman, who channels the spirit of that bygone time with her teeny-bop vocal prowess. Her refreshing, deadpan delivery injects a dose of humor into the song, perfectly encapsulating the car-crazed culture that defined the era. It's a cheeky yet endearing reminder of the simple pleasures that dominated the musical landscape of yesteryear.

In the fascinating world of 1960's music the show features iconic hits like "Whiter Shade of Pale" and Janis Joplin's surprising sole number one hit "Me and Bobby McGee", belted out by the phenomenal Jessi Carina Lanza. Lorenzo Pugliese, a genuine crooner, originally portrayed as 'wacky', captivates the audience not with madness but with extraordinary talent. He engages with the crowd, radiates joy, and showcases an impressive vocal range through an array of beloved songs.

Michael James Byrne doesn't hold back, showcasing his vocal prowess with impeccable intonation and pronunciation in renditions of classics like "MacArthur Park." His performance exudes a level of grandeur akin to an opera singer, earning high praise.

Catering to the crowd, whose teenage year were surrounded by the hit of the 1950s and 60’s, and mostly sequentially ordered, ONE HIT WONDERS is a tidy walk through all of our memories. ONE HIT WONDERS is playing at Florida Studio Theatre’s Court Cabaret through June 21st and tickets are still available for Matinee and Evening shows at One Hit Wonders - Florida Studio Theatre.

