Interview: Morgan James of SOUL REMAINS TOUR at Dakota Jazz Club Minneapolis

Singer-songwriter Morgan James has built a career around doing things her own way. The Broadway veteran and soul powerhouse has never been content to simply cover a song—she reshapes it, pulling new emotion and perspective from music listeners thought they already knew.

James will bring that approach to the stage at the Dakota Jazz Club on March 24, 2026, returning to a venue that has become a regular stop on her touring calendar.

Her path to that stage began early. After hearing her sing, James’ grandmother insisted she had something special and paid for voice lessons, convinced her granddaughter had the talent to pursue music seriously. That encouragement proved pivotal. Since then, James has navigated the often unpredictable music industry while steadily building a reputation as a fearless interpreter of songs—especially ones traditionally sung by men.

What do you enjoy most about performing at the Dakota Jazz Club?

I LOVE the Dakota! First of all—the food. My goodness, the food. It’s such a famously artist-friendly place, with wonderful sound and crew, and that just makes it an amazing stop on any tour.

Is there a song you’re especially excited to sing at this show?

I’m so excited to play some new arrangements live! I get to visit the Dakota every year, and I’m so thankful for the loyal fan base there. I’m always happy to share new music with them—especially “Better Man” from my new album.

What do you hope people take away from seeing you perform live?

I hope people can unplug from the stress of the world for 90 minutes and just enjoy. Right now, we really need the fellowship and solace that live music can bring.

Are there any favorite spots in Minneapolis you’re hoping to visit while you’re in town?

Paisley Park, of course! And you know I’ll definitely be thrifting while I’m in town.

