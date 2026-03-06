Cast Set for A THIRD WAY at Open Space Arts

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Open Space Arts has revealed the cast for its Chicago premiere of A Third Way, a sharply funny, deeply compassionate new play that reimagines what love, marriage, and family can look like in the 21st century. Winner of the Del Shores Foundation Playwriting Award, the play received its acclaimed world premiere in 2024 at Actor’s Express in Atlanta, where it was praised for its emotional honesty, contemporary relevance, and nuanced queer storytelling.

Open Space Arts’ founder David G. Zak, who was recently nominated for the Jeff Awards for Direction – Short Run Production for OSA’s MR. PARKER, is directing. A THIRD WAY will play in Open Space Arts’ intimate 25-seat theatre. It will play three weekends, from April 3 through 19.

At the center of the play are Nico and Matt, a married couple committed to building a relationship that exists outside traditional binaries. When familiar figures from the past and unexpected new connections enter their world, long-standing assumptions are quietly—and sometimes explosively—challenged. With humor, warmth, and razor-sharp insight, A THIRD WAY explores the fragile balance between desire and responsibility, freedom and commitment. Rather than offering easy answers, the play invites audiences to sit inside uncertainty, asking what it really means to choose love when there are no clear rules.

Zak Wilson and Chris Sylvie have been cast as Matt and Nico. Wilson, who will play Matt, was seen most recently in the area as Karl and Steve for CLYBOURNE PARK with Buffalo Theatre Ensemble. He has also appeared in numerous productions with the prestigious Asolo Rep in Sarasota, Florida. Sylvie, who appeared in Open Space Arts’ SUNSETS, will play Nico. Oliver Maalouf (of Steep Theatre’s HAPPY DAYS ARE HERE (AGAIN)) is playing Haamid, a one-time hookup of the couple who becomes more seriously involved with Matt. Erica, Nico’s Best Friend who has her own challenges finding a relationship, will be played by Alondra Rios, who recently appeared in LAS BORINQUEÑAS at Visión Latino and SIDE BY SIDE BY SONDHEIM at Oil Lamp Theatre.

The production team for A THIRD WAY includes Zach Stinett (Sound Design), Jade Andrews (Costume Design), Devin Meseke (Scenic Design), Ethan Brentlinger (Lighting Design), Greta Zandstra (Intimacy Director), and Claire Ragusa (Stage Manager).

With humor, warmth, and razor-sharp insight, A Third Way explores the fragile balance between desire and responsibility, freedom and commitment. Rather than offering easy answers, the play invites audiences to sit inside uncertainty, asking what it really means to choose love when there are no clear rules.

Intimate in scale but expansive in implication, A Third Way speaks to contemporary audiences navigating evolving definitions of partnership, family, and belonging—without telling them what to think.

Open Space Arts’ A Third Way will open to the press on Friday, April 3 at 7:30 pm and play through Sunday, April 19, 2026.

