Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of THE CIRCUS on HBO - Sunday, November 10, 2019

As the impeachment inquiry in Washington enters a phase of high-stakes public hearings, THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE WILDEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH examines the uncharted waters that lie ahead for President Trump, members of Congress and 2020 presidential candidates. The season-four finale - "Here Be Dragons" - airs Sunday, November 10 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon travel across the country to explore the potential fallout from the impeachment fight. THE CIRCUS interviews Matt Bevin, the Republican governor of Kentucky who made opposition to ousting President Trump part of his re-election bid, just hours before his apparent loss shocked the nation. The hosts also sit down with U.S. senators Kamala Harris (D-California) and Michael Bennet (D-Colorado) to talk about the challenge of running for president while at the same time having to sit as jurors during an expected impeachment trial early next year. Meanwhile, as polls show support for impeachment is underwater in key swing states, the show takes the temperature of how voters and members of Congress, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) and Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pennsylvania), are bracing for the next round of the impeachment battle.



THE CIRCUS is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne and Tom Johnson serve as executive producers. To learn more about THE CIRCUS, go to: SHO.com and follow on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and join the conversation using #TheCircus.



John Heilemann is a co-founder of Recount Media and editor-in-chief of The Recount, a new video platform for short-form political news, analysis, and commentary. Heilemann is national affairs analyst for NBC News and MSNBC - where he appears regularly on Morning Joe, Deadline: White House, The Last Word, and The 11th Hour - and co-author of the runaway New York Times bestsellers Game Change and Double Down, widely regarded as the definitive chronicles of the 2008 and 2012 presidential elections, respectively. Game Change was adapted into a movie of the same name, which went on to win five Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes and a Peabody Award.



Mark McKinnon is a CNN political analyst, political advisor, reform advocate, media columnist and television producer. He was the chief media adviser to five successful presidential primary and general election campaigns and is co-founder of No Labels, an organization dedicated to bipartisanship, civil dialogue and political problem solving. McKinnon has worked for many causes, companies and candidates, including former President George W. Bush, the late Senator John McCain, late Governor Ann Richards and Bono.



Alex Wagner is a special correspondent for CBS News and a contributing editor at The Atlantic. She is also the author of the book Futureface: A Family Mystery, an Epic Quest and the Secret To Belonging, which examines questions about American identity and immigration in the 21st century. Previously, Wagner hosted the Emmy® nominated MSNBC political affairs program NOW with Alex Wagner. Before joining MSNBC, she was a reporter with the Huffington Post, investigating the intersection of business, politics and new technology. Prior to this, she served as the White House correspondent for Politics Daily and was the Editor-in-Chief of the award-winning FADER magazine.



