Video: Kyle Chandler and Aaron Pierre Lead HBO's LANTERNS Teaser

The first teaser for the highly anticipated Lanterns series is here. Based on DC comic characters from Green Lantern, the new series stars Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, and Kelly Macdonald and will debut this August on HBO and HBO Max.

From DC Studios and Warner Bros. Television, the series follows new recruit John Stewart (Pierre) and Lantern legend Hal Jordan (Chandler), two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland. The teaser previews the dusty setting, complete with rural small towns, sprawling deserts, and an uncooperative local police force.

The Lanterns pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct. The series is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes.