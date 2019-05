Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Related Articles View More TV Stories

"I See the Million Dollars" - After 39 emotional days, one castaway will take home the $1 million prize and earn the title of Sole Survivor. One castaway's game will unravel, and someone will get a chance to return to the game, when castaways "living on the edge" go head to head on the two-hour season finale, followed by the one-hour live reunion show, of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 15 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.MERGED TRIBELauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor UniversityVictoria Baamonde, WaitressJulie Rosenberg, ToymakerGavin Whitson, YMCA Program DirectorRick Devens, Morning News Anchor"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"Reem Daly, SalesChris Underwood, District Sales ManagerAubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game ChangersJoe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second ChanceEric Hafemann, FirefighterJulia Carter, Medical AssistantDavid Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-XKelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del SurDan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former MilitaryRon Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark AcademyAurora McCreary, Divorce LawyerOUT OF THE GAMEWendy Diaz, Small Business OwnerKeith Sowell, Pre-Med Student