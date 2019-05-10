Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 15, 2019"I See the Million Dollars" - After 39 emotional days, one castaway will take home the $1 million prize and earn the title of Sole Survivor. One castaway's game will unravel, and someone will get a chance to return to the game, when castaways "living on the edge" go head to head on the two-hour season finale, followed by the one-hour live reunion show, of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 15 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

MERGED TRIBE

Lauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor University

Victoria Baamonde, Waitress

Julie Rosenberg, Toymaker

Gavin Whitson, YMCA Program Director

Rick Devens, Morning News Anchor

"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"

Reem Daly, Sales

Chris Underwood, District Sales Manager

Aubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers

Joe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance

Eric Hafemann, Firefighter

Julia Carter, Medical Assistant

David Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X

Kelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur

Dan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former Military

Ron Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark Academy

Aurora McCreary, Divorce Lawyer

OUT OF THE GAME

Wendy Diaz, Small Business Owner

Keith Sowell, Pre-Med Student



