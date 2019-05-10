Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 15, 2019
"I See the Million Dollars" - After 39 emotional days, one castaway will take home the $1 million prize and earn the title of Sole Survivor. One castaway's game will unravel, and someone will get a chance to return to the game, when castaways "living on the edge" go head to head on the two-hour season finale, followed by the one-hour live reunion show, of SURVIVOR, Wednesday, May 15 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.
MERGED TRIBE
Lauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor University
Victoria Baamonde, Waitress
Julie Rosenberg, Toymaker
Gavin Whitson, YMCA Program Director
Rick Devens, Morning News Anchor
"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"
Reem Daly, Sales
Chris Underwood, District Sales Manager
Aubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers
Joe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance
Eric Hafemann, Firefighter
Julia Carter, Medical Assistant
David Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X
Kelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur
Dan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former Military
Ron Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark Academy
Aurora McCreary, Divorce Lawyer
OUT OF THE GAME
Wendy Diaz, Small Business Owner
Keith Sowell, Pre-Med Student
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BLUE BLOODS on CBS - Friday, May 31, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of GOD FRIENDED ME on CBS - Sunday, June 2, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LIFE IN PIECES on CBS - Thursday, May 23, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of LIFE IN PIECES on CBS - Thursday, May 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, May 15, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of MILLION DOLLAR MILE on CBS - Saturday, May 18, 2019
MERGED TRIBE
Lauren O'Connell, Student at Baylor University
Victoria Baamonde, Waitress
Julie Rosenberg, Toymaker
Gavin Whitson, YMCA Program Director
Rick Devens, Morning News Anchor
"EDGE OF EXTINCTION"
Reem Daly, Sales
Chris Underwood, District Sales Manager
Aubry Bracco, Marketing Director, Previous Seasons: Kaoh Rong, Game Changers
Joe Anglim, Multimedia Artist, Previous Seasons: Worlds Apart, Second Chance
Eric Hafemann, Firefighter
Julia Carter, Medical Assistant
David Wright, Television Writer, Previous Season: Millennials vs. Gen-X
Kelley Wentworth, Marketing Manager, Previous Seasons: Second Chance, San Juan del Sur
Dan "The Wardog" DaSilva, Law Student/Former Military
Ron Clark, Teacher, Ron Clark Academy
Aurora McCreary, Divorce Lawyer
OUT OF THE GAME
Wendy Diaz, Small Business Owner
Keith Sowell, Pre-Med Student