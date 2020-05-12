Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of LISTEN TO YOUR HEART on ABC - Monday, May 18, 2020
"Week 6 - Finale" - MUSIC CITY - Nashville - is the backdrop for the stunning final competition to see which couple will capture the opportunity for musical fame and fortune and the love of a lifetime. Before Bri and Chris, Jamie and Trevor, and Rudi and Matt perform in front of their largest audience yet, they are surprised to discover they will go on fantasy suite dates to decide whether to take their relationship to the next level and if they can see a future together. How much will this change the dynamic between the partners? The couples prepare to wow the celebrity judges with their stage chemistry and musical talents and grab the brass ring. However, their growing anxieties compel this to be a true test of who can manage their feelings to deliver their best-ever performance and win the competition on the season finale of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," MONDAY, MAY 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
The three couples react totally differently to the offer of a fantasy suite date. The news is devastating to one, welcomed by another and declined by the other duo. Will they regret their decisions?
In what will be the biggest moment of the competition, each couple will perform two songs before a packed house and the panel of celebrity judges, including one of Bachelor Nation's most popular couples, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick; Broadway, film and television star Taye Diggs; actress, singer-songwriter and movie producer Rita Wilson; and multiplatinum recording artist Jewel. Love songs made popular by the Righteous Brothers, Dan + Shay, Ed Sheeran and Bob Dylan help the talented twosomes express their feelings for each other. All are hoping to create a magical moment onstage for the judges. In the first rose ceremony in Bachelor franchise history in front of a sold-out audience, which couple walks away with their hearts' desire and dreams fulfilled?
Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Louis Caric and Chris Harrison are the executive producers.
