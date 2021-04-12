Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Finale of HELL'S KITCHEN on FOX - Thursday, April 22, 2021

The final two chefs compete in their most important cooking challenge, for a chance at the life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe at Harvey's Hotel and Casino and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN Season 19 winner in the all-new "Hitting the Jackpot" season finale episode of HELL'S KITCHEN airing Thursday, April 22 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (HK-1916) (TV-14 D, L)

Hit culinary competition series HELL'S KITCHEN returns for its 19th season in a flashy new setting, as Chef Gordon Ramsay takes the show to Las Vegas, the city that's home to the world's first Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN restaurant at Caesars Palace. For the first time ever, 18 aspiring chefs from around the country will roll the DICE and head to Sin City in the hopes of winning big.

Each week, the competition will get hotter as the chefs are put through rigorous culinary challenges - reaping high STAKES rewards and punishments, all with a Sin City flare. But only those who possess the right combination of ingredients will continue in the competition, until one is named winner. At stake is a life-changing grand prize, including a Head Chef position at Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN Lake Tahoe at Harvey's Hotel and Casino, and the title of HELL'S KITCHEN winner.

HELL'S KITCHEN is produced by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions, Inc. Gordon Ramsay, Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Kenny Rosen and Bernie Schaeffer serve as executive producers.