Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, April 18, 2021

The late Marcia Wallace makes a guest appearance.

Apr. 12, 2021  
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE SIMPSONS on FOX - Sunday, April 18, 2021 Bart finds his old teacher's diary and learns a surprising secret. Then, Lisa discovers an even bigger surprise in the "Diary Queen"episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, April 18 (7:00-7:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3205) (TV-PG L, V)

The longest-running primetime scripted show in television history, THE SIMPSONS exploded into popular culture in 1990 and has remained one of the most groundbreaking and innovative entertainment franchises, recognizable throughout the world.

HOMER (Dan Castellaneta), MARGE (Julie Kavner), BART (Nancy Cartwright), LISA (Yeardley Smith) and MAGGIE are instantly identifiable television icons. Rounding out this cast of characters are many beloved Springfield residents, including tavern proprietor MOE SZYSLAK (Hank Azaria) and nuclear power plant owner MR. BURNS (Harry Shearer). The Emmy Award-, Annie Award- and Peabody Award-winning animated comedy will begin its 32nd season this year and will celebrate a landmark 700 episodes this spring. Additional upcoming guest voice stars this season include Olivia Colman, HANNIBAL Buress, Ben Platt and Michael Palin.

THE SIMPSONS is a Gracie Films Production in association with 20th Television. James L. Brooks, Matt Groening and Al Jean are the executive producers. The Gracie Films Worldwide Brand Division develops and produces the licensed content for the series.

