Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MASTERCHEF on FOX - Wednesday, June 3, 2020
With only eight aprons remaining in the audition rounds, the search for the next MASTERCHEF continues. The pressure is on as the home cooks rush to create their signature dish for the judges in just under 45 minutes. A select few will have to concoct a dish so impressive that it wins over all three judges. See who takes the final aprons, marking their spot in the Top 20 in the "Auditions - Pt. 2 / The Battle Round" episode of MASTERCHEF airing Wednesday, June 3 (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1002) (TV-14 L)
In the milestone 10th season of television's No. 1 cooking show, award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay, acclaimed chef Aarón Sánchez and renowned restaurateur Joe Bastianich took the series across the pond to London for the first time in MASTERCHEF history. The challenges for Season 10 were bigger than ever before including a 10th anniversary pool party; catering a former MASTERCHEF winner's wedding feast; feeding NASCAR drivers; and for the first time ever, taking over Gordon's flagship restaurant, Restaurant Gordon Ramsay in London. Dorian Hunter, a creeler from Cartersville, GA, ultimately claimed the Season 10 title of MASTERCHEF, winning a $250,000 grand prize and an opportunity to learn hands-on in each of the judge's restaurants.
The series recently was renewed for an 11th season.
MASTERCHEF is produced by Endemol Shine NORTH AMERICA and One Potato Two Potato, and is based on a format created by Franc Roddam and Endemol Shine. Elisabeth Murdoch, Georgie Hurford-Jones, Gordon Ramsay, Danny Schrader, Patricia Llewellyn and Ben Adler serve as executive producers.
