Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of MANIFEST on NBC - Monday, December 30, 2019

12/30/2019 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday) : Returning to New York from a family vacation in Jamaica, the Stone family is separated when adult siblings Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) and Ben (Josh Dallas), along with Ben's gravely ill son Cal (Jack Messina), are bumped to a later flight, while Ben's wife, daughter and parents fly ahead. When that later flight lands, the passengers are bewildered to discover that five and a half years have gone by. They attempt to reconnect with the loved ones who mourned their passing and moved on long ago, and try to make sense of a mystifying phenomenon steering them to act in ways they don't understand. Also starring Athena Karkanis (Grace Stone), J.R. Ramirez (Jared Vasquez), Luna Blaise (Olive Stone) and Parveen Kaur (Saanvi Bahl).

Last year's breakout new series "Manifest" returns with captivating drama, heart-pounding mysteries and the answers to last season's biggest questions.

After a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers of Flight 828 disembarked to find the world had aged five-and-a-half years and their friends, families and colleagues had given up hope of ever seeing them again. Now, faced with the impossible, the passengers' dreams of a SECOND CHANCE at life evaporate as they encounter the imminent danger surrounding them, both tangible and unexplained. With the stakes higher than ever, the passengers of Flight 828 will embark on an unexpected journey into a world grounded in hope, heart and destiny.

"Manifest" stars Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Jack Messina, Parveen Kaur and Matt Long.

Jeff Rake, Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein are executive producers.





"Manifest" is produced by Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, Compari Entertainment and Jeff Rake Productions.