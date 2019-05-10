Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, May 18, 2019
"217" - THE JOURNEY to find the next superstar continues as the remaining five Idol hopefuls leave it all on the stage, singing their hearts out to win America's vote and land themselves a spot in the coveted "American Idol" season finale. In this episode, each contestant will perform three songs: a pick from in-house mentor, Bobby Bones; a song dedicated to their heroes in honor of Mother's Day; and a selection from Elton John's world-renowned catalog. To help prepare for this week's theme, contestants will be the first to watch the highly anticipated feature film "Rocketman," an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Elton John's breakthrough years.
The jam-packed Idol episode airs SUNDAY, MAY 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/12/19)
Helping to determine the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.
"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media's Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 5/13-5/17
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on BUSY TONIGHT, 5/13-5/16
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AMERICAN IDOL on ABC - Saturday, May 18, 2019
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on ABC, 5/13-5/17
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 5/13-5/17
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/13-5/17
The jam-packed Idol episode airs SUNDAY, MAY 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/12/19)
Helping to determine the next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy® Award-winning host and producer Ryan Seacrest hosts the beloved series, and famed multimedia personality Bobby Bones acts as in-house mentor.
"American Idol" is produced by Fremantle and Industrial Media's 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include Fremantle's Trish Kinane, also serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin, Megan Wolflick and Industrial Media's Chris Anokute. Fremantle distributes the series worldwide.