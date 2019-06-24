Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of AFV on ABC - Sunday, July 14, 2019
"2922" - The highly anticipated episode of "America's Funniest Home Videos" features cheerleading fails, people scared of animals - including a couple who tries to get a bat out of their home - and the two $100,000 winners of the season competing for a trip for four to Aulani, a Disney Resort and Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii, SUNDAY, JULY 14 (7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu. (Rebroadcast. OAD: 5/19/19) In its 29 seasons to date, "America's Funniest Home Videos" has given away over $15 million in prize money and evaluated more than 2 million video clips from home viewers. Viewers wishing to submit home videos to "America's Funniest Home Videos" should visit www.AFV.com for details. Hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, "America's Funniest Home Videos" is produced by Vin Di Bona Productions. Vin Di Bona and Michele Nasraway serve as executive producers.
