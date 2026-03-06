EVOLUTION: ASIAN AMERICAN ARTS FESTIVAL Set for May in Honor of Heritage Month

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Asian American Arts Chicago has announced the full schedule and ticket availability for EVOLUTION: Asian American Arts Festival, a two-day event celebrating Asian American, Pacific Islander, and Native Hawaiian artists in Chicago. The festival will take place May 2 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. and May 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Lookingglass Theatre Water Tower Water Works, located at 163 E. Pearson Street near Michigan Avenue.

The festival will feature more than 125 artists and performers working across multiple disciplines including theatre, dance, music, film, spoken word, and visual art, along with a food and craft marketplace representing the community.

Executive Producer Mia Park said the event was created to increase visibility and opportunity for artists within the Asian American diaspora. “Chicago has the fifth largest Asian American population in America and we're the fastest growing group in Chicago and nationally. Yet, as a Korean American performing artist for more than 25 years in Chicago, I wasn't given the same opportunities as my peers,” Park said. “This Festival creates space for Asian American, Pacific Island, and Native Hawaiian makers and creators to showcase their work and connect. The aim of the festival is to amplify and celebrate these voices.”

Producer Seoyoung Park added, “As an Asian-identifying female artist based in Chicago, I'm excited that this festival will bring together Asian American, Pacific Island and Native Hawaiian artists and audiences to celebrate creativity and connection. It's an important step toward building a stronger, more unified community.”

Festival Programming

Programming will take place across multiple performance areas throughout the weekend.

Highlights on May 2 include spoken word performances by Lisa Low, Randy Kim, and Sofia Javed; theatre presentations by Catherine Yu, Zihan Xiong, Zachary Series, Aqdas Aftab, and Tanima; multimedia dance by Noori and Wannapa P-Eubanks; and stand-up comedy from William Paik, Bok Joy, Yzzy Zarate, and Jerry Tran. The day will also feature film screenings by KT Wester, Leena Kurishingal, and Christina Seo, as well as live music from performers including Sona Umbra, Kay Tear, My Little Realities, and Ochin Pakhi. Additional performances include dance artists Preeti Veerlapati, Vrisa Odedra, and Mustafa Anwar, as well as drag performers Twinka Masala and Tiffany Miller.

The May 3 program includes theatre solo shows by Lauren Kee, Huy Nguyen, and Kento Morita; a spoken word showcase featuring Ada Cheng, Jeannie Hua, and Ivy McPherson; and a comedy program with Becca Nix Tham, Mantra, and Stir Friday Night. The day will also include film screenings from Hannah Ii-Epstein, Okyoung Noh, and Asuka Lin, along with performances by musicians including Dawn Xiana Moon, Sierra Sikora, SamaSama Project, and the Treblemakers. Additional dance performances will feature artists including Megan Davis, Martin Bronson, Tristan Bruns, and IS/LAND with Qū Jié, Olivia Lemmenes, and Tuli Bera.

Interactive programming will include a pop-up book workshop led by puppeteer and artist Jaerin Son. Visual art will also be featured through a rotating display of work by artists including Aireen Arellano, Kirin Kane, Bazigha Khan, Jenny Lam, Heather Marcum, and Donna Noel.

Food and Craft Marketplace

Festival attendees will also be able to visit a food and craft market featuring vendors such as Pink Mu, which serves Korean kimbap and rice snacks; Banato, a women-owned brand producing fruit-based beverages and popsicles; The Punk Rock Stitcher, known for hand-embroidered dragon designs; Shayne Draws Food, the illustrated food project of Thai American artist Shayne Chammavanijakul; and ceramic artist Henna Zamurd Butt.

Ticket Information

Tickets for EVOLUTION: Asian American Arts Festival range from $25 to $120 and are available online at AAAC.art.

VIP passes include access to all performances, festival souvenirs, a festival photograph, re-entry privileges, and a gourmet pastry. One-day passes and general admission tickets are also available, along with discounted student and children’s tickets.

Online ticket holders will receive priority entry if capacity limits are reached. Walk-up tickets will be available as space allows.