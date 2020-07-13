Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of UNITED WE FALL on ABC - Wednesday, July 29, 2020
"Participation Trophy" - In an attempt to get Emily interested in something other than her iPad, Bill and Jo enroll her in her uncle Chuy's soccer clinic. Meanwhile, Sandy's infamous gift-giving habit gets out of hand on an all-new episode of "United We Fall," WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.
"United We Fall" stars Will Sasso as Bill Ryan, Christina Vidal Mitchell as Jo Rodriguez, Jane Curtin as Sandy Ryan, Guillermo Diaz as Chuy Rodriguez and Ella Grace Helton as Emily Ryan.
"Participation Trophy" is written by Jessica Combs, Stephanie Escajeda and Carissa Kosta, and directed by Mark Cendrowski.
Julius "Goldy" Sharpe ("Making History"), Seth Gordon and Julia Gunn are executive producers. The comedy series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Exhibit A Film, Julius Sharpe International Petroleum & Writing Inc. and ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, alongside 20th Century FOX Television and FOX 21 Television Studios.
