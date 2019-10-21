Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, November 10, 2019
"Safety" - John and Jessica's (Sarah Shahi) relationship gets a lot more complicated after she delivers some surprising news. Meanwhile, Officer Bradford and Office West are assigned a community policing project helping out the Watts Rams as volunteer coaches at their fall clinic, along with Rams players Eric Weddle and Robert Woods, on an all-new episode of "The Rookie," airing SUNDAY, NOV. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.
"The Rookie" stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford.
Guest starring in this episode is Sarah Shahi as Jessica Russo, Ali Larter as Dr. Grace Sawyer, Kevin Daniels as Officer Wilkie, Issac Ryan Brown as AJ Clemons, Sonya Leslie as Kiara Clemons, LA Ram Eric Weddle as himself and LA Ram Robert Woods as himself.
"Safety" was written by Terence Paul Winter and directed by Sylvain White.
Alexi Hawley is writer and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter and Rob Bowman are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on "The Rookie," a co-production with ABC Studios. ABC Studios is a part of Disney Television Studios, a collection of studios comprised of 20th Century FOX Television, ABC Studios and FOX 21 Television Studios.
A TV parental guideline will be assigned to this program at a later date.
