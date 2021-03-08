Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, March 28, 2021

'Bad Blood' was written by Paula Puryear and Bill Rinier, and directed by Sylvain White.

Mar. 8, 2021  
Officer Nolan, Officer Harper and Detective LOPEZ are assigned to the kidnapping of THE SON of a criminal court judge who has a long list of enemies who could possibly be involved. (TV-14, V)

Guest starring is Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan, Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson and Michael Beach as Commander Percy West.

"Bad Blood" was written by Paula Puryear and Bill Rinier, and directed by Sylvain White.

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.


