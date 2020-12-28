Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE ROOKIE on ABC - Sunday, January 17, 2021
Officer John Nolan's mom makes an unannounced visit that complicates his life, and Sergeant Grey considers retiring on "The Rookie." (TV-14, LV) Guest starring is Brent Huff as Officer Smitty, Angel Parker as Luna Grey, Brandon Routh as Officer Doug Stanton and Dylan Conrique as Tamara Colins. "La Fiera" was written by Terence Paul Winter and Natalie Callaghan, and directed by Sylvain White. John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth. Last season, "The Rookie" more than doubled its new Sunday 10 p.m. time period for ABC in Total Viewers (+114%) and improved the time slot by 50% among Adults 18-49, marking ABC's most-watched series in the hour in nine years-since the 2010-2011 season. The series finished last season as Sunday's No. 1 broadcast drama among Adults 18-49 and ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in the Sunday 10 p.m. hour in Adults 18-49.
