Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE GOOD DOCTOR on ABC - Monday, March 21, 2022

Dr. Shaun Murphy makes a personal connection with a precoious young patient which threatens his objectivity. Meanwhile, while volunteering at a long-term care facility, Dr. Morgan Reznick realizes she could help Dr. Aaron Glassman's clinic by offering telemedicine services for nursing homes and care facilities.Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young surgeon with autism and savant syndrome, has worked tirelessly to prove to his colleagues that his extraordinary medical gifts will save lives. All while planning a wedding, season five sees Shaun navigate more uncertainties as a major change comes to St. Bonaventure. Meanwhile, the rest of the team must also navigate the complexities of their own changing relationships as they continue to deal with life and death situations.