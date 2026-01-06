Best Cabaret in 2026: Patti LuPone, Laura Benanti & More

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Some of the hottest tickets in NYC start selling out months before the show. We scoured the 2026 listings for can’t-miss events you’ll want to get your tickets to way, way in advance. Some of these already have just a small handful of tickets left. This roundup features some of the biggest stars working in musical theater and cabaret right now, including Laura Benanti, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Patti LuPone. Peruse away.

Matthew Morrison : Rhythms & Revelations at 54 Below

January 6-8, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Matthew Morrison (Hairspray, The Light in the Piazza, South Pacific), known for his standout role as Will Schuester on “Glee,” is a dynamic performer whose charisma and versatility have captivated audiences for years. With a background in musical theater, Morrison effortlessly blends his impressive vocal talents with a strong acting presence, bringing depth and charm to his performances. Matthew describes Rhythms & Revelations as “a world where music and dance become more than just entertainment—they become a journey into the heart of what makes us human.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $95.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Tickets available here.

Tony Award®-nominated sisters Liz Callaway and Ann Hampton Callaway return to 54 Below with the 15th anniversary of BOOM!, their hit show celebrating the soundtrack of their childhood with unforgettable songs from the ‘60s and ’70s. BOOM! is a joyous, exultant evening – sometimes zany, often moving, always surprising – that features tunes made famous by Joni Mitchell, Carole King, Bob Dylan, The Beatles, Barbra Streisand, Jimmy Webb, Stevie Wonder, and others, brimming with a warmth, joy and love that will transport you back to a time when the songs on the radio were the soundtrack of life.

BroadwayWorld raves: “The Callaway sisters are the best in business, and any opportunity to see them in the act of musical storytelling is not to be wasted.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $84.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

Chris Turner: Spontaneous at Joe’s Pub

January 22-24, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The comedy show that’s never the same twice! Join Chris Turner (Cirque du Soleil, America’s Got Talent, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert) for an unmissable live experience where freestyle rap and stand-up comedy combine with jaw-dropping results. Anyone who’s seen one of his three previously sold-out shows at Joe’s Pub will tell you how your participation fuels a performance that’s unique to the audience, as Chris blends the art of freestyle with hilarious improv, turning spontaneous crowd interactions into impromptu songs with no script and no limits, just pure, unpredictable entertainment.

Tickets: Tickets are $36. There is a 2 drink or 1 food item minimum per person. This is sold out except for January 22.

Tickets available here.

The sublimely talented Tony Award winner Laura Benanti steals hearts with every role she plays: On Broadway, as Maria in The Sound of Music, opposite Antonio Banderas in Nine, as Louise in Gypsy, and in other hits from Into the Woods to My Fair Lady to She Loves Me.

On television, with her roles in Younger, The Gilded Age, and more. And on late night television, channeling Melania Trump in the hilarious brilliant recurring role on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that introduced her to millions. Benanti joins us for a one-night-only concert of musical theater and personal favorites – experience her soaring soprano, razor sharp wit and, just possibly, a scoop of “Vanilla Ice Cream.”

Tickets: Tickets start at $65. Much of the orchestra is already sold out but there’s still good availability in the balcony.

Mon. February 2, 2026 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Three-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone returns to Carnegie Hall for her sixth solo concert to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her acclaimed theatrical concert Matters of the Heart. LuPone takes the audience on an exploration of the crimes, affairs, and mysteries of the heart, featuring electrifying performances of more than two dozen love songs that range from Broadway favorites to songs by contemporary songwriters. This concert is part of Carnegie Hall’s 2025-26 Originals series.

Tickets: Tickets start at $79.25. The orchestra is completely sold out except for accessible and companion seats but you can still snag some tickets in the upper levels.

Tony Danza : Sinatra & Stories at 54 Below

February 11-13 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

The show pays homage to the music of the legendary Frank Sinatra, whom Danza had a personal relationship with. Accompanied by his four-piece band, See the star of Taxi, Who’s the Boss, and countless other TV shows and movies bringing his trademark wit, charm, storytelling, and a touch of soft shoe and ukulele performances to a selection of Sinatra’s timeless classics.

Tickets: Tickets start at $84.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum.

The New York Pops If I Ain’t Got You: The Best of R&B at Carnegie Hall

February 13, 2026 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a soulful celebration of the best of R&B. Featuring hits made famous by Barry White, Al Green, Carole King, Marvin Gaye, Prince, Alicia Keys, Mariah Carey, and many more, it’s an evening of timeless love songs and empowering anthems that honor romance, friendship, and the joy of shared connections.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50.

Vanessa Williams at 54 Below

February 16 - 21, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Vanessa Williams returns to 54 Below with a new show all about love. Get ready while she takes you to The Comfort Zone on a musical stroll down memory lane. Tony®, Emmy, and Grammy nominee Vanessa Williams has sold millions of records worldwide, including several Billboard Top 10 singles in genres across pop, dance, R&B, adult contemporary and jazz. Her hits have included “Dreamin’,” “Save the Best for Last,” and “The Sweetest Day.” Her platinum single “Colors of the Wind,” from Disney’s Pocahontas, won the Oscar, Grammy and Golden Globe for Best Original Song.

Tickets: Tickets start at $145. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 22 at 12 pm ET.

Standard Time with Michael Feinstein : On the Town at Carnegie Hall

Wednesday, February 25, 2026 @ 7:30 pm

Tickets available here.

Performing with the Carnegie Hall Big Band, beloved singer, entertainer, and American music connoisseur Michael Feinstein performs On the Town—a new program celebrating New York’s classic nightclubs and singers.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94. There are just two seats left for this show at the time of this writing so get yours now.

Lyrics and Lyricists: Stardust: From Tin Pan Alley to Broadway at The 92nd Street Y , New York

February 28 to March 2

Tickets available here.

Triple Tony Award winner Kathleen Marshall — beloved for her work on Anything Goes, The Pajama Game, Wonderful Town, and more — leads a starry new Lyrics & Lyricists show celebrating the songs and era that paved the way for Broadway. Dipping into a songbook filled with hits by Harold Arlen, Irving Berlin, Hoagy Carmichael, George M. Cohan, Dorothy Fields, George Gershwin, Johnny Mercer, and many more, it’s a one-of-a-kind celebration of Broadway through the songs that ... set the stage.

Tickets: Tickets start at $94. There are just two seats left for this show at the time of this writing so get yours now.

The New York Pops: The Music of US: From Then to Now at Carnegie Hall

March 13 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

Explore a retrospective of America’s rich and unique musical heritage 250 years in the making, from Indigenous music to spirituals, hymns, ragtime, jazz, blues, Appalachian folk, rock ‘n’ roll, R&B, rap, and more.

Tickets: Tickets start at $42.50.

Reeve Carney Sings BB King at The Green Room 42

March 15 and April 12 @ 9:30 pm

Tickets available here.

For this special performance, Reeve Carney, the Grammy-winning singer/songwriter, actor, and star of Broadway’s Hadestown will set aside his original material for a soulful evening honoring the legendary B.B. King. Join Reeve for a cabaret celebration of the King of the Blues, featuring heartfelt renditions of his most iconic songs.

To purchase livestream tickets click here .

Tickets: Tickets start at $47.17. There is no food or drink minimum at the Green Room 42.

Tickets available here.

Two-time Tony Award winner Brian Stokes Mitchell has been enchanting audiences with his magnificent baritone and magnetic charm for more than 40 years.

“Stokes” has dazzled on Broadway in Kiss Me, Kate, Man of La Mancha, Ragtime; and more. On screen he has appeared in Glee, tick, tick … BOOM!!, The Gilded Age; and many others. In concert, he has appeared on the stages of Carnegie Hall, the Hollywood Bowl, Ravinia and more. Don’t miss the chance to experience his engaging artistry in a program of popular songbook classics spanning Broadway, jazz, and the American Songbook, in this one-night-only solo concert.

Tickets: Tickets start at $60.

May 5, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Driven by a “passion for musical discovery” and an “open-hearted spirit of camaraderie,” The Knights bring fresh excitement and insight to every performance. Tonight, conducted by Eric Jacobsen, they traverse a vast soundscape of American music as part of Carnegie Hall’s United in Sound: America at 250 festival. The program features Copland’s Pulitzer Prize–winning, folk-infused masterpiece: the Appalachian Spring Suite, plus the New York premiere of a concerto written by Gabriel Kahane for clarinetist extraordinaire Anthony McGill, part of the ensemble’s multi-year Rhapsody project. Cherished short works also undergo a “Knightsian” transformation, including Ellington’s ballad “Sophisticated Lady”; Bonds’s “Troubled Waters,” based on the spiritual “Wade in the Waters”; Brumley’s “I’ll Fly Away”; and Lev “Ljova” Zhurbin’s Garmoshka (“little accordion”).

Tickets: Tickets start at $83. Only accessible and companion seats are left available.

50th Anniversary of the Concert of the Century at Carnegie Hall

May 5, 2026 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Carnegie Hall celebrates the 50th anniversary of its “Concert of the Century” by presenting a once-in-a-lifetime, star-studded performance. Join us in commemorating one of the most legendary events in Carnegie Hall's history, and witness an even larger cast of the world’s top musicians as they make music history of their own. Complete this glamorous evening with gala tickets that include the best possible concert seating and your choice of a pre-concert cocktail party; a post-concert, black-tie gala dinner; or both! This gala evening supports our artistic, education, and social impact programs.

Tickets: Remaining tickets start at $511.

Fri. May 20, 2026 @ 8 pm

Tickets available here.

In his two-event Carnegie Hall headlining debut, the great artist and entertainer Harry Connick Jr. presents a program of solo performances, small-group and big-band numbers, and a brand-new orchestral piece to honor the 100th birthday of his late mother, Anita, who dreamed that one day he would perform on this stage.

Tickets: Tickets start at $111.

Tickets available here.

“The Way We Were,” “The Windmills of Your Mind,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life?” – the songs of Alan & Marilyn Bergman are an indelible part of the American Songbook – made unforgettable by music superstars from Barbra Streisand to Frank Sinatra to Ray Charles to Sting. Lyrics & Lyricists favorites Billy Stritch and Ann Hampton Callaway lead this all-new show celebrating the enduring genius of one of the greatest lyric writing teams of all time.

Tickets: Tickets start at $50.

Tickets available here.

Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren’s electrifying portrayal of “The Queen of Rock & Roll” in Broadway’s Tina: The Tina Turner Musical was hailed by The New York Times as “star-making,” and left critics reaching for superlatives. Warren is currently lighting up Broadway again, starring opposite Nick Jonas in the Broadway hit The Last Five Years. Catch her in an up-close-and-personal show, as she brings her powerhouse talent to a one-night-only evening of music across pop, Broadway, and jazz.

Tickets: Tickets start at $45.

August 18-22 & 25-29 @ 7 pm

Tickets available here.

Broadway legends and longtime friends Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp reunite for a new powerful and personal concert that takes audiences on a journey through the music that has shaped their lives and careers. In Resonance is an electrifying blend of pop, rock, and musical theater—featuring iconic songs that have inspired them, influenced their artistry, and deeply resonated with their shared history. From soul-stirring anthems of the stage to classic rock ballads and contemporary hits, Adam and Anthony bring their unmistakable voices, raw emotion, and enduring chemistry to a setlist that honors the music that made them who they are. With heartfelt storytelling, unexpected covers, and signature songs from their own Broadway journeys—including a nod to RENT, the show that changed everything—In Resonance is a celebration of friendship, music, and the transformative power of song.

Tickets: Tickets start at $117.50. There is a $25 Food & Beverage Minimum. The January run of this is already sold out, so snag your tickets to this one early