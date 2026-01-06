Carol Burnett, Colman Domingo, & More Confirmed for Golden Globes Special

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Carol Burnett, Colman Domingo, Kristin Davis, and more are set to appear in “Golden Eve: The Golden Globes Honor Helen Mirren & Sarah Jessica Parker,” a new primetime special airing Thursday, January 8, 2026, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ in the U.S..

The special will honor Helen Mirren, recipient of the 2026 Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Sarah Jessica Parker, recipient of the 2026 Carol Burnett Award, ahead of the 83rd Annual Golden Globes.

The special features Harrison Ford, who will present to Helen Mirren, with special appearances from last year’s Cecil B. DeMille and Carol Burnett Award recipients Viola Davis and Ted Danson, plus Burnett, Domingo, Davis, Tessa Thompson, and Vin Diesel.

First created in 1952 and honoring the eponymous director, the Cecil B. DeMille Award has been bestowed on 69 honorees drawn from Hollywood’s greatest and most iconic talents, including Barbra Streisand, Jack Warner, Oprah Winfrey, Robert Redford, Sidney Poitier, Viola Davis, and Walt Disney.

Created in 2019 and initially awarded to its namesake, the Carol Burnett Award is presented to an honoree who has made outstanding contributions to television on or off screen. The recipient is selected based on their body of work and the lasting impact of their television career achievements on both the industry and audiences. Past recipients include Ellen DeGeneres, Norman Lear, Ryan Murphy, and Ted Danson.

The Golden Globes, often referred to as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” is the largest awards show in the world to celebrate the best of film, television, and now podcasting. Multi-Emmy Award-winning producing duo Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner of White Cherry Entertainment (WCE) will return as executive producing showrunners for the 83rd Annual Golden Globes. Dick Clark Productions will plan, host, and produce the 83rd Annual Golden Globes, which has been viewed in more than 185 countries and territories worldwide.

The 83rd Annual Golden Globes, the first major award show of the season, will be hosted by acclaimed Golden Globe, GRAMMY and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nikki Glaser, and will air on Sunday, January 11, 2026 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/5:00-8:00 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and stream on Paramount+ in the U.S. Check out the full list of 2026 Golden Globe nominations here.