Lucie Jones Will Return to LES MISERABLES in the West End

Actress, singer and presenter Lucie Jones will return to Boublil and Schönberg's Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre in London's West End.

Jones will play Fantine, a role she has already performed in the West End and more recently on the World Tour Arena Spectacular, for a limited season from Monday 19 January to Saturday 11 April 2026. She joins Ian McIntosh as ‘Jean Valjean', Sam Oladeinde as ‘Javert', Adam Gillen as ‘Thénardier', Claire Machin as ‘Madame Thénardier', Thiago Phillip Felizardo as ‘Marius', Amena El-Kindy as ‘Éponine', Joe Griffiths-Brown as ‘Enjolras' and Izzi Levine as ‘Cosette'.

The company is completed by Hollie Aires, Aidan Banyard, Ella May Carter, Nicholas Carter, Matthew Dale, Irfan Damani, Lily De-La-Haye, Lila Falce-Bass, Sophie-May Feek, Jessica Johns-Parsons, Seán Keany, Chris Kiely, Sam Kipling, Mia Lamb, Sarah Lark, Ollie Llewelyn-Williams, Matthew McConnell, Aaron-Jade Morgan, Adam Pearce, William Pennington, Jordan Simon Pollard, Lewis Renninson, Danielle Rose, Georgia Tapp, Noah Thallon, Imaan Victoria, and Danny Whelan.

Further casting for performances from 2 February 2026 will be announced soon.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent iconic score of Les Misérables with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer includes the classic songs, I Dreamed a Dream, On My Own, Stars, Bring Him Home, Do You Hear the People Sing?, One Day More, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables, Master Of The House and many more. Several of its songs have become real life anthems of revolution wherever in the world people are fighting for their freedom.

Les Misérables, which celebrated its record-breaking 40th Birthday in the West End last October, has been seen by over 150 million people worldwide in 55 countries, 452 cities, and has been translated into 22 languages. It has won over 270 major awards around the world, among which 5 Olivier Awards (including a special recognition award in April 2025), 8 Tony Awards and 5 Helpmann Awards, and the movie won 3 Oscars.

Les Misérables is the longest running and indisputably one of the most popular musicals in the world.