Video: Inside MACBETH Table Read at Guthrie Theater

Rehearsals have begun for Shakespeare's chilling tale of MACBETH. This thrilling drama reveals the villainous potential of a man who embarks on a bloody quest for the crown. Performances begin January 31 and run through March 22nd, 2026.

The cast includes Daniel José Molina as Macbeth and Meghan Kreidler as Lady Macbeth, with Daniel Petzold as Malcolm, James A. Williams as Lennox, and Michelle O'Neill as Ross and an Apparition. Pierce Brown appears as Donalbain and Fleance, Peter Christian Hansen as Banquo and an Apparition, Bill McCallum as Duncan, Siward, and a Murderer, and David Michaeli as Seyton, the Sergeant, and a Murderer. John Catron plays a Weïrd Sister and Macduff, with Sun Mee Chomet as a Weïrd Sister, Lady Macduff, and the Gentlewoman, and Regina Marie Williams as a Weïrd Sister, the Doctor, and an Apparition. Charles Foster and Kaden Hesser alternate as Little Macduff.

The production is directed by Joe Dowling, with movement by Joe Chvala. Scenic design is by Riccardo Hernández, costume design by Judith Dolan, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, and sound design by Peter Morrow, with original music by Keith Thomas. The creative team also includes Carla Steen as resident dramaturg and Keely Wolter as resident vocal coach, with fight and intimacy direction by Annie Enneking. Casting is by resident casting director Jennifer Liestman, C.S.A. Karl Alphonso serves as stage manager, with Kathryn Sam Houkom and Laura Topham as assistant stage managers.

When three witches utter a surprising incantation — “All hail Macbeth, thou shalt be king hereafter” — a soldier and nobleman’s course is forever altered. Macbeth and his ambitious wife seek to kill King Duncan and usurp the throne. The pair is successful, but their satisfaction is fleeting, and the two embark on a perilous path of destruction. Shakespeare’s thrilling story of treachery and ambition reveals the villainy that can emerge when power is sought.