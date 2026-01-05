EMILY IN PARIS Renewed for a Sixth Season at Netflix

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following its Season 5 premiere in December, Netflix has renewed Emily in Paris for a sixth season. The series has amassed 26.8M views globally on Netflix in 11 days, debuting at #2 in the Global Top 10 English TV list. It also reached the top 10 in 91 countries and #1 in 24 (including France, Italy, Brazil, and Germany).

Creator Darren Star was recently awarded the Chevalier de la Légion d’Honneur (Knight of the Legion of Honour), France’s highest civilian honor, from French President Emmanuel Macron. Speaking at the ceremony, President Macron said: "I know, dear Darren, that this achievement means a lot to you, as you have made this series your love letter to France.” “The way you view our country inspires millions to visit France, to return time and time again...And for those who already live here, Emily in Paris is an opportunity to see the beauty of our country with fresh eyes. For all this, I warmly thank you."

Darren shared: “Being awarded the Legion d’Honneur by President Macron is both humbling and deeply emotional. France has become an essential part of my creative journey, and I’m grateful for the warmth, curiosity, and generosity with which it has embraced my work. It’s an honor I will carry with immense pride.”

All episodes of Emily in Paris Season 5 premiered on December 18, 2025. In the new season, Emily is THE HEAD of Agence Grateau Rome, where she faces professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city. But just as everything falls into place, a work idea backfires, and the fallout cascades into heartbreak and career setbacks. Seeking stability, Emily leans into her French lifestyle, until a big secret threatens one of her closest relationships. Tackling conflict with honesty, Emily emerges with deeper connections, renewed clarity, and a readiness to embrace new possibilities.

The series stars Lily Collins as the title character, alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Tony nominee Ashley Park (Mean Girls), Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque. Executive Producers are Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, Stephen Brown, Alison Brown, Robin Schiff, Grant Sloss, and Joe Murphy.

Watch a clip from the series below, featuring Broadway alum Ashley Park singing Sabrina Carpenter's hit song, 'Espresso', in character as Mindy.