Video: Mia McKenna-Bruce Is on the Case in First Trailer for AGATHA CHRISTIE’S SEVEN DIALS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Mia McKenna-Bruce isn't wasting any time solving the murder of her beau in the first trailer for Agatha Christie's Seven Dials. The performer, known for roles in films like How to Have Sex and shows like Vampire Academy, stars in the limited series as Lady Eileen ‘Bundle’ Brent, a character first created by "Queen of Crime" Agatha Christie.

The three-part Netflix series is set in England in 1925, following the young girl during the aftermath of a lavish country house party, when a practical joke results in the murder of her love interest, Gerry Wade (Corey Mylchreest). She soon begins to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery.

The trailer previews the Agatha Christie adventure, which also features Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham and Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle. Inspired by the novel of the same name, the series premieres on Netflix on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

The series is directed by Chris Sweeney and written by Chris Chibnall. They both serve as executive producers alongside Suzanne Mackie, Chris Sussman, Andy Stebbing, and James Prichard.

Photo Credit: Netflix