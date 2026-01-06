Video: New Sneak Peek Promo Unveiled for LANDMAN Season 2 Episode 9

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Ahead of the forthcoming ninth episode of Landman, Paramount+ has shared a sneak preview from the second season of the hit Western series. Led by Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton as the titular landman, the official synopsis for Episode 9 reads: "Angela rescues Ainsley from a difficult situation. Cooper asserts his leadership at a drill site."

Titled "Plans, Tears, and Sirens," the new episode will debut on the streamer on Sunday, January 11. Check out the sneak peek promo now.

Co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Christian Wallace, Landman stars Thornton, Oscar nominee Demi Moore, Oscar nominee Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, and Oscar nominee Sam Elliott. Additional cast includes Jacob Lofland, Michelle Randolph, Paulina Chávez, Kayla Wallace, Mark Collie, James Jorda,n and Colm Feore.

Set in the boomtowns of West Texas, Landman is a modern tale of fortune seeking amongst roughnecks and wildcat billionaires, fueling an oil boom so big it’s reshaping the climate, the economy and geopolitics.

In Season Two, as oil rises from the earth, so do secrets – and Tommy Norris’s (Thornton) BREAKING POINT may be closer than he realizes. Facing mounting pressure from M-Tex Oil, Cami Miller (Moore), and the shadow of his kin, survival in West Texas isn’t noble – it’s brutal. And sooner or later something’s got to break.

Landman is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, David Hutkin, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Christian Wallace, Billy Bob Thornton, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Friedman, and Stephen Kay. Dan Friedkin and Jason Hoch for Imperative Entertainment, and J.K. Nickell and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly also executive produce. Tommy Turtle serves as co-executive producer.

Photo Credit: Paramount+