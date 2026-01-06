The New National Theatre Tokyo Will Host English-Guided Backstage Tours

🎭 NEW! Japan Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Japan & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New National Theatre Tokyo will be hosting English-guided backstage tours during the first quarter of 2026. This is a unique opportunity to explore the inner workings of the Opera Palace with the assistance of an English interpreter.

Advance registration is required. Please find the schedule and booking details below.

Schedule

Wednesday, 28 January 2026: 10:30 / 16:30

Sunday, 1 February 2026: 10:30 / 16:30

Sunday, 15 March 2026: Morning(Time to be announced)/ 16:30

Event Details

Venue: Opera Palace

Admission: 5,000 Yen (per person)

Capacity: 30 participants per session

Important Information for Participants

To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all guests, please take note of the following:

• Punctuality: Guests arriving after the scheduled start time will not be permitted to join the tour.

• Safety: For your safety, please follow the instructions of the tour guide at all times.

• Photography: Photography and video recording are permitted only at designated times and locations as instructed by the guide.

• Equipment: If you wish to take commemorative photos, please bring your own camera or smartphone.

• Food and Drink: No eating or drinking is permitted during the tour.

• Route Changes: The tour route is subject to change based on the venue's daily operational status.

• Accessibility: Please be advised that some parts of the tour route may not be fully accessible to wheelchair users. Thank you for your understanding.

• Health: We kindly ask that you refrain from participating if you are feeling unwell on the day of the event.

• Footwear: To prevent accidents on stage and in technical areas, guests wearing high heels will be asked to change into rental sneakers provided by the theatre.