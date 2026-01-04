Trans Musician & Tech CEO Michele Bettencourt's VAMPIRE TIME to Play NY's Cutting Room

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Trans singer/songwriter and tech CEO Michele Betterncourt will stage the politically-tinged album release show Vampire Time at New York City's The Cutting Room on January 26 at 7 p.m.

The late 1960s and early 1970s was the golden era of the political protest song in America. It seemed that almost every big rock band—from The Beatles to Buffalo Springfield — and every popular singer/songwriter—Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Marvin Gaye, and Nina Simone, to name a few — were writing songs commenting on the major social issues of the day. More than a half century later, when America is again experiencing political and social turmoil, contemporary musicians and songwriters haven’t seemed as committed to making political statements through their music.

California-based singer/songwriter Bettencourt has recently released the album Vampire Time, which includes tracks filled with political and social commentary. Last fall, the album’s title song and the cut “Everybody Loves a Circus” were the first singles from the album to get radio airplay. Bettencourt and Vampire Time also recently received 2025 Independent Music Network Award nominations for: “Favorite Mainstream Single” and “Mainstream Breakout Single” (“Everybody Loves a Circus”); “Favorite Group or Duo”; and “New Discovery Artist.”

Now, in what will be their first New York City club performance, Bettencourt and her band (featuring accomplished veteran musicians Hendrik Helmer, Guitar, Vocals; Tommy Mandel, Keyboards; Mike Visceglia, Bass; Russ McKinnon, Drums; and Sari Greenberg, Vocals) are presenting an album release show at New York City’s The Cutting Room (44 East 32 nd Street, NY, 10016) on Monday, January 26 at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6 pm). Tickets are $20, and there is a $25 food and drink minimum per person.