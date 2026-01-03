SoHo Playhouse's 2026 International Fringe Encore Series Begins January 3

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

SoHo Playhouse's 2026 International Fringe Encore Series begins on January 3 and runs through March 29.

"Another year of big growth for the world of fringe and the IFES," said SoHo Playhouse's Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole. "We saw new beginnings from old friends (Edinburgh), watched the growth of familiar friends (Hollywood, Orlando, Prague) and finished by witnessing the emergence of new friends (Milan, Thessaloniki, Catania). A post-pandemic view of the world has emerged and as always, fringe artists are at the forefront. Creating new ideas and new forms of live entertainment to interpret their view of this world and translate it into an artistic expression for us. It is an honor and delight to share these 15 winners from our season with our New York community. I promise they will make you laugh, cry and think about this future as well."

Annually, The International Fringe Encore Series provides opportunities to emerging artists who show exceptional talent at each season's Fringe Festivals both artistically and commercially.

In recognition of their excellence, SoHo Playhouse offers these special shows an extended run Off-Broadway in New York City. This extended run gives these worthy shows a platform for future productions and success. Many of the previous productions featured in the series have gone on to extensive Off-Broadway runs and international success.

SoHo Playhouse is located at 15 Vandam Street in New York City. Tickets to all shows are $45.50 (includes fees). Student tickets are $20 (with valid ID) at the box office on the day of the show on a space availability basis.

Continuing in the spirit of the theater's original tenant, Edward Albee and his Playwright Unit Workshop, SoHo Playhouse (Artistic Director Darren Lee Cole, Managing Director Britt Lafield) is committed to presenting the brightest and most talented artists from New York, with its Lighthouse Series, and around the world, with the International Fringe Encore Series, to give the theater-going audience of New York important stories told with unique style, and evolving what the concept of Off-Broadway Theater is in the 21st century.

2026 INTERNATIONAL FRINGE ENCORE SERIES SCHEDULE

Bob Marley: How Reggae Changed The World

Runs January 3 - February 1 for 21 performances | Opens on January 5

U.S. premiere, direct from the Edinburgh Fringe

Written and performed by Duane Forrest, Music by Bob Marley

Toronto-based singer-songwriter Duane Forrest presents his captivating, award-winning music-storytelling show. With a deep personal connection to his Jamaican roots and a profound admiration for Bob Marley, Duane takes the audience on a journey through the history, cultural impact and timeless songs of the reggae icon. Through storytelling, live music and audience interaction, he shares how reggae transformed his life and became a global phenomenon, all while capturing the essence of Bob Marley's music.

https://www.duaneforrest.com/bobmarley | https://www.instagram.com/duaneintheforrest

Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story

Runs January 6 - 10 | Opens on January 7

U.S. premiere, direct from the Edinburgh Fringe

Produced by Awkward Productions

Written, directed and performed by Linus Karp and Joseph Martin

Do you know the story of Diana? Probably. But do you know this story of Diana? We very much doubt it. Join Diana in heaven as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life. Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry and a lot of queer joy, this unique celebration of the people's princess has won multiple awards and sold out venues across the UK. A celebration of Ar Di that is as hilarious as it is tasteless.

https://awkwardprods.com

Dreamscape

Runs January 7 - 25 | Opens on January 11 (at 59E59 Theaters (59 East 59th Street))

New York premiere, direct from the Edinburgh Fringe

Produced by Andy Jordan Productions and Hindsight Productions

Written and directed by Rickerby Hinds, Choreography by Carrie Mykuls

Cast includes Natali Micciche, John Faahz Merchat and Josiah Alpher

Riverside, California. 1998. Inspired by the true story of Tyisha Miller, a 19 year-old African American girl who was shot by police while she lay unconscious in a car. Told through beatboxin', spoken word and hip-hop dance, Dreamscape reimagines the innocent pleasures of her life and hopes for the future with the sweetness and humor of a teenager's insight.

https://www.59e59.org/shows/show-detail/dreamscape

And Her Children

Runs January 14 - February 13 for 21 performances | Opens on January 17

New York premiere, direct from the Hollywood Fringe

Presented by The Attic Collective | Written by Rosie Glen-Lambert and Hailey McAfee

Directed by Rosie Glen-Lambert, Performed by Hailey McAfee

A reimagining of Bertolt Brecht's Mother Courage, And Her Children is about a woman who profits off gun violence by representing the NRA. Inspired by Dana Loesch's infamous appearance at a Town Hall following the Parkland shooting, the play investigates America's gun violence epidemic through the lens of those who are paid to defend the right to bear arms. Time holds still as our contemporary Anna Fierling is plummeted into a liminal space where the audience is a stand-in for her own troubled conscience. In this imagined space, she grapples with two gnawing questions: Has she been selfish? And will she keep her job?

https://www.theatticcollectivela.com

Puttana (whore)

Runs January 15 - 25 | Opens on January 16

U.S. premiere, direct from the Catania Off Fringe Festival

Produced by Teatroe ETS

Conceived and directed by Mirko Corradini | Dramaturgy by Maura Pettorruso

Performed by Beatrice Elena Festi

Where does the idea that a body is meat for sale begin? Where does the idea that every body has a price begin? A single actress on stage plays five different characters. Can the sound of a judgmental and judged word "whore" become music?

https://www.compagniateatroe.it/teatro-adulti/puttana

Where is Your Husband?

Runs January 21 - February 1 | Opens on January 23

U.S. premiere, direct from the Thessaloniki Fringe Festival

Produced by Anshita Koul Comedy

Created and performed by Anshita Koul

In her new hour-long comedy storytelling special, Anshita will finally answer the most frequently asked question she gets on all social media platforms, "Where is your husband?" Some people believe that she had a husband but lost him, others think he cheated on her and some are convinced that she never had one. Only Anshita knows the truth. And her therapist thinks, it's time. But since Anshita is childfree by choice, she would like to pass this trauma to strangers.

https://www.instagram.com/anshitakoulcomedy

Tom Cashman's 2 Truths, 1 Lie and 17 Slight Exaggerations

Runs January 22 - 31 | Opens on January 24

U.S. premiere, direct from the Edinburgh Fringe

Produced by Impatient Productions and Jubilee Street

Created and performed by Tom Cashman

Tom Cashman is back with a new hour of stand-up that might just include the secret to happiness. You may know Tom from Taskmaster Australia, you may know him from TikTok, you may be grappling with the idea of him for the first time now as you read this. It's pointless to continue guessing your mental state. But if you like the mental state of laughing, you shouldn't miss this show.

https://www.instagram.com/tomcashman1

Josh Glanc's Family Man

Runs February 4 - 14 | Opens on February 6

Return engagement, direct from the Edinburgh Fringe

Created and performed by Josh Glanc

Josh Glanc is back with a brand-new show. Fresh from sold-out runs at the Soho Theatre, the Edinburgh Fringe, Just For Laughs London and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Don't miss it. Or do. I don't really mind. I'm just the guy who writes his copy. In fact, he doesn't even pay me. You know what. Screw him. I'm going to write whatever I want. Lalablahabal yimmsdfi yimmo yoooo. Bing Bong Baaahh.

https://joshglanc.com

I Wish My Life Were Like a Musical

Runs February 6 - 28 for 21 performances | Opens on February 8

U.S. premiere, direct from the Edinburgh Fringe

Written by Alexander S. Bermange

Cast TBA

An award-winning musical comedy revue revealing all about musicals and the people who love them - on both sides of the curtain! Updated for 2025 with new songs. Lauded with an unprecedented 50 five-star reviews for multiple sell-out Fringe and London seasons.

https://bermange.co.uk

Gobstopper

Runs February 11 - March 1 for 15 performances | Opens on February 13

U.S. premiere, direct from the Prague Fringe

Produced by Phoebe Byrne | Written and performed by Leyla Aycan

Directed by Sophie Michelle (Assistant Director is Josie Morrison Young)

Somewhere in small-town Scotland, an old man nearly chokes to death on a gobstopper, and chaos begins to unfold. Making one bad decision after another and armed with a natural knack for saying the wrong thing at precisely the worst moment, our protagonist learns that in her town, trouble doesn't just come knocking-it kicks the door down. With sharp humour and raw honesty, Gobstopper is a punch-in-the-face tale of self-discovery, accountability and the relentless quest for redemption. This dark comedy reveals how our labels can both shape-and shatter-who we are.

https://www.instagram.com/skelftheatreco

Hold On To Your Butts

Runs February 7 - March 15 for 21 performances | Opens on February 14

Direct from the Edinburgh Fringe

Produced by Recent Cutbacks | Directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker

Cast includes Nick Abeel and Kyle Schaefer (Additional cast TBA)

Following its critically acclaimed UK Tour and West End debut, the Fringe 2024 smash hit returns! Two actors and a Foley artist perform a live, shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time. A wildly inventive tour-de-force of comedy, physical theatre and live Foley.

https://www.recentcutbacks.com

The Amazing Sex Life Of Rabbits

Runs March 2 - 28 for 21 performances | Opens on March 6

New York premiere, direct from the Hollywood Fringe

Produced by Alli Miller-Fisher | Written and directed by Michael Shaw Fisher

Cast includes Richardson Cisnero-Jones, Shoen Hodges, Rebecca Larsen and Leigh Wuff

A mysterious dinner between two couples erupts into a 21st century class war - clashing with wits, nostalgia and sex - begging the question: is a reunion with one's ex-spouse and her new hubby EVER a good idea?

https://www.instagram.com/theamazingsexlifeofrabbits

Body Count

Runs March 3 - 29 for 21 performances | Opens on March 5

U.S. premiere, direct from the Edinburgh Fringe (Edinburgh Sit-Up Award winner)

Written and performed by Issy Knowles

A one-woman dark comedy exploring the new era of sex work as a competitive sport, Body Count dives into the head and heart of one of society's most vilified women, uncovering the person behind the tabloids and stripping away male fantasy to reveal the humanity beneath.

https://www.instagram.com/bodycountplay

Stewart Huff's Is Anything OK?

Runs March 4 - 15 | Opens on March 6

New York premiere, direct from the Orlando Fringe

Created and performed by Stewart Huff

"Radical liberal" comic Stewart Huff is back with Is Anything OK? The liberal viewpoint means his shows "don't go well" in his home state of Kentucky, but they go down as a treat at Fringe. This laugh-heavy outing from Huff is less concerned with politics and more with people - namely, how stupid we are. We make stuff up, which is fine and artistic, he opines. But then we start to believe it, which is where things go wrong. He tackles religion as theater as he spins yarns about the eccentric characters he has met on his travels.

https://www.instagram.com/stewhuff

Elouise Eftos' Australia's First Attractive Comedian

Runs March 5 - 15 | Opens on March 7

New York premiere, direct from the Edinburgh Fringe

Produced by Show And Tell in association with Century | Directed by Alexander Berlage

Created and performed by Elouise Eftos

After sold-out seasons and standing ovations across Australia, New Zealand, Edinburgh and London, join Elouise for a very special New York debut of her award-winning hour of comedy as she subverts the meaning of feminism, attractiveness and owning yourself in a world that tells you to hate yourself to be funny.