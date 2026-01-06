Video: Hugh Jackman Stars as an Aging Outlaw in First Trailer for THE DEATH OF ROBIN HOOD





Hugh Jackman is taking on another iconic role in the first trailer for A24's The Death of Robin Hood, which is expected to hit theaters sometime this year. The Tony winner plays the famed outlaw in the film, though the legendary figure is barely recognizable. Instead, the movie depicts an aging man who regrets his past life of crime and murder.

"People speak of Robin Hood. Tell his stories. They're all lies. He was not a hero. He was a murderous brigand," Jackman says as Robin Hood in the trailer. According to the logline, the movie will follow the character as he "finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation."

Interestingly, aspects of this premise mirror other roles played by the actor, specifically Jean Valjean in Les Misérables, who receives redemption from the Bishop after stealing his property.

Jackman leads the cast alongside Tony winner Jodie Comer, who appeared on Broadway and the West End in Suzie Miller’s Prima Facie and will reprise her role as Tessa Ensler in a U.K. and Ireland tour this year. Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe round out the cast of the film.

The movie is written and directed by Michael Sarnoski, who previously helmed "Pig", starring Nicolas Cage, and 2024's "A Quiet Place: Day One."

Jackman most recently appeared on Broadway in the revival of The Music Man, for which the actor was nominated for his second Tony Award. Onscreen, he played Jean Valjean in the film version of Les Misérables (which scored him an Oscar nomination) and P. T. Barnum in the musical The Greatest Showman. His other Broadway credits include The River, Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway, A Steady Rain, and The Boy From Oz. He appeared in the West End production of Oklahoma! in 1998, as well as Off-Broadway in Carousel in 2002. He is starring in Song Sung Blue, which is currently playing in theaters.

Photo Credit: A24