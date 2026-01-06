SPAMALOT, THE NOTEBOOK, And Bernadette Peters Lead The Smith Center’s January– April 2026 Lineup

Broadway tours, concerts, comedy, dance, and family programming fill the early 2026 calendar in Las Vegas.
Fresh Broadway musicals, headlining artists, jazz, classical music, dance, and family programming will fill The Smith Center’s early 2026 calendar, offering a wide range of performances across its venues.
February 24-March 1 at 7:30 p.m.
February 28-March 1 at 2 p.m.
Reynolds Hall
Tickets from $41
Spamalot, the musical comedy adapted from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, features music by Eric Idle and John Du Prez and includes songs such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This” and “Find Your Grail.”
March 31-April 5 at 7:30 p.m.
April 4-5 at 2 p.m.
Reynolds Hall
Tickets from $41
Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the film, The Notebook follows the lifelong love story of Allie and Noah. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter.
January 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $45
The Olivier Award-nominated production returns on tour, set in a pub and featuring a cast of singers, dancers, and musicians.
January 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $41
Leonard Slatkin conducts and pianist Olga Kern guests for a program featuring Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture,” Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” and the world premiere of Jeff Beal’s “Symphony.”
January 24 at 8 p.m.
Tickets from $75
Arnie Roth leads a full symphony orchestra and chorus in music from Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI, with additional music from across the series and HD video created by Square Enix for the tour.
January 31 at 2 p.m.
Tickets from $23
The children’s book is adapted for the stage with songs, dancing, puppets, and audience interaction.
February 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $24 (student pricing available)
Photographer and National Geographic Explorer Jaime Rojo presents new visuals and stories focused on monarch butterflies and conservation efforts.
February 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $41
The film is screened while a live band and singers perform the soundtrack, followed by an encore dance party.
February 11 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $41
An international touring tribute featuring ABBA hits including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” and more.
February 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $41
Tamara Dworetz conducts and guitarist Sharon Isbin guests for a program including Tchaikovsky, Rodrigo, and more.
February 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $45
Tyson examines the science films and TV get wrong (and right), with new material including AI in movies.
February 20 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $41
The all-male troupe returns with pointe work and parody of classical ballet favorites.
February 21 at 2 & 6 p.m.
Tickets from $34
A live orchestra program for children ages 18 months and older featuring music from the show and other orchestral selections.
March 14 at 7:30 p.m.
March 15 at 2 p.m.
Tickets from $36
Mixed repertoire program featuring works including Paul Taylor’s “Company B,” Ulysses Dove’s “Red Angels,” and Jessica Lang’s “ZigZag.”
March 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $41
Japan’s Drum Tao performs a theatrical program blending traditional instruments with modern staging.
March 27-28 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $35
A program of John Williams’ music, conducted by Conner Gray Covington.
April 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $24 (student pricing available)
Neuroscientist and National Geographic Explorer Steve Ramirez presents research on the brain, memory, and behavior.
April 10 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $52
The Grammy-winning jazz vocalist performs selections connected to her recent releases and touring band.
April 14 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $45 (VIP packages available)
The duo performs a program blending classical and hip-hop influences.
April 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $52
Peters performs selections from major composers including Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerry Herman.
April 25 at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets from $35
Jose Luis Gomez conducts and violinist Francisco Fullana guests for a program including Arturo Márquez and Manuel De Falla.
