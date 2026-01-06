SPAMALOT, THE NOTEBOOK, And Bernadette Peters Lead The Smith Center’s January– April 2026 Lineup

🎭 NEW! LasVegas Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for LasVegas & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Fresh Broadway musicals, headlining artists, jazz, classical music, dance, and family programming will fill The Smith Center’s early 2026 calendar, offering a wide range of performances across its venues.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now.

TOYOTA BROADWAY LAS VEGAS SERIES

SPAMALOT

February 24-March 1 at 7:30 p.m.

February 28-March 1 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $41

Spamalot, the musical comedy adapted from Monty Python and the Holy Grail, features music by Eric Idle and John Du Prez and includes songs such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This” and “Find Your Grail.”

THE NOTEBOOK

March 31-April 5 at 7:30 p.m.

April 4-5 at 2 p.m.

Reynolds Hall

Tickets from $41

Based on the best-selling novel that inspired the film, The Notebook follows the lifelong love story of Allie and Noah. The production is directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, with music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by Bekah Brunstetter.

REYNOLDS HALL

THE CHOIR OF MAN

January 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $45

The Olivier Award-nominated production returns on tour, set in a pub and featuring a cast of singers, dancers, and musicians.

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC: RACHMANINOFF CONCERTO NO. 3

January 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $41

Leonard Slatkin conducts and pianist Olga Kern guests for a program featuring Beethoven’s “Egmont Overture,” Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 3” and the world premiere of Jeff Beal’s “Symphony.”

DISTANT WORLDS: MUSIC FROM FINAL FANTASY

January 24 at 8 p.m.

Tickets from $75

Arnie Roth leads a full symphony orchestra and chorus in music from Final Fantasy XIV and Final Fantasy XVI, with additional music from across the series and HD video created by Square Enix for the tour.

CHICKA CHICKA BOOM BOOM: THE MUSICAL

January 31 at 2 p.m.

Tickets from $23

The children’s book is adapted for the stage with songs, dancing, puppets, and audience interaction.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE: Jaime Rojo – CHASING MONARCHS

February 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $24 (student pricing available)

Photographer and National Geographic Explorer Jaime Rojo presents new visuals and stories focused on monarch butterflies and conservation efforts.

DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT

February 6 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $41

The film is screened while a live band and singers perform the soundtrack, followed by an encore dance party.

MANIA: THE ABBA TRIBUTE

February 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $41

An international touring tribute featuring ABBA hits including “Dancing Queen,” “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia,” and more.

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC: 1812 OVERTURE

February 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $41

Tamara Dworetz conducts and guitarist Sharon Isbin guests for a program including Tchaikovsky, Rodrigo, and more.

DR. NEIL DEGRASSE TYSON: AN ASTROPHYSICIST GOES TO THE MOVIES, PART III

February 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $45

Tyson examines the science films and TV get wrong (and right), with new material including AI in movies.

LES BALLETS TROCKADERO DE Monte Carlo

February 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $41

The all-male troupe returns with pointe work and parody of classical ballet favorites.

PEPPA PIG: MY FIRST CONCERT

February 21 at 2 & 6 p.m.

Tickets from $34

A live orchestra program for children ages 18 months and older featuring music from the show and other orchestral selections.

NEVADA BALLET THEATRE: LEGENDS & LUMINARIES

March 14 at 7:30 p.m.

March 15 at 2 p.m.

Tickets from $36

Mixed repertoire program featuring works including Paul Taylor’s “Company B,” Ulysses Dove’s “Red Angels,” and Jessica Lang’s “ZigZag.”

DRUM TAO: THE BEST

March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $41

Japan’s Drum Tao performs a theatrical program blending traditional instruments with modern staging.

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC: THE MUSIC OF John Williams

March 27-28 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $35

A program of John Williams’ music, conducted by Conner Gray Covington.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE: STEVE RAMIREZ – UNTANGLING THE MIND

April 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $24 (student pricing available)

Neuroscientist and National Geographic Explorer Steve Ramirez presents research on the brain, memory, and behavior.

SAMARA JOY

April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $52

The Grammy-winning jazz vocalist performs selections connected to her recent releases and touring band.

BLACK VIOLIN: FULL CIRCLE TOUR

April 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $45 (VIP packages available)

The duo performs a program blending classical and hip-hop influences.

April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $52

Peters performs selections from major composers including Rodgers and Hammerstein, Stephen Sondheim, and Jerry Herman.

LAS VEGAS PHILHARMONIC: LATIN SIZZLE

April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets from $35

Jose Luis Gomez conducts and violinist Francisco Fullana guests for a program including Arturo Márquez and Manuel De Falla.

MYRON’S

THE LON BRONSON BAND

January 9 & March 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $34

Syndee Winters: THE MAKINGS OF A LADY

January 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

RHAPSODY: THE MUSIC OF George Gershwin, STARRING NAOMI MAURO

January 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $34

January 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

ALEX CUBA

January 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $41

THE KOZMIC BLUES SHOW

January 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $34

January 18 at 3 & 6 p.m.

Tickets from $45

SOUL FUSION: THE MUSIC OF Nile Rodgers

January 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $34

January 27, February 24, March 24 & April 21 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $41

EARL TURNER

January 30 & April 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $41

January 31 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Tickets from $52

LEGENDS: Keola Beamer & HENRY KAPONO

February 1 at 3 & 7 p.m.

Tickets from $43

THE BEST OF Ann Hampton Callaway

February 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

Chadwick Johnson: NO STRANGER TO LOVE

February 11 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $34

BLIND BOYS OF ALABAMA

February 12 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $57

THE LENA PRIMA BAND

February 13 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

ERIC DARIUS

February 14 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Tickets from $52

MOTOWN SONGS OF LOVE FOR VALENTINE’S DAY, STARRING SPECTRUM

February 15 at 6 p.m.

Tickets from $49

MICHAEL GRIMM: CELEBRATING NEW ORLEANS MARDI GRAS

February 17 & March 31 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $41

FATHER SON, FEATURING NATHAN EAST AND NOAH EAST

February 20 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

THE LEGENDARY Count Basie ORCHESTRA WITH Nnenna Freelon

February 22 at 3 & 7 p.m.

Tickets from $64

PHILLIP-MICHAEL SCALES

February 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $41

MAMA I’M A BIG GIRL NOW!

February 28 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Tickets from $63

March 6 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

SERPENTINE FIRE: THE MUSIC OF EARTH, WIND & FIRE

March 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $34

March 14 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Tickets from $45

Jonathan Karrant: LUCK BE A LADY

March 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $41

STANLEY JORDAN TRIO

March 20 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

THE HOT SARDINES

March 21 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Tickets from $52

THE WINDJAMMERS

March 26 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $34

PASQUALE GRASSO TRIO

March 27 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $41

Melissa Errico SINGS BARBRA: THE STREISAND EFFECT

March 28 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

KEIKO MATSUI

April 4 at 5 & 8 p.m.

Tickets from $57

JAZZ VEGAS ORCHESTRA FEATURING JEFF HAMILTON

April 8 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $34

THE LAO TIZER BAND

April 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

BRUCE HARPER BIG BAND WITH NAOMI MAURO: SWINGIN’ INTO SPRING

April 14 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $29

MATT SCHOFIELD

April 17 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

BRAXTON COOK

April 18 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

April 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

THE SKIVVIES: EVERYTHING UNDERWEAR ALL AT ONCE

April 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

April 25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $45

TROESH STUDIO THEATER

Seth Rudetsky: DIVAS BY THE DECADE PART II

February 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets from $64

THE GREAT RACE: THE STORY OF THE CHINESE ZODIAC

February 14 at 10 a.m.

February 14 at 1 p.m. (sensory-inclusive performance)

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit TheSmithCenter.com or call 702-749-2000. Box office phone hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Smith Center Box Office is open two hours prior to each performance.