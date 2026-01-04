KXT on BROADWAY Announces a Bold and Brilliant Summer Season 2026

🎭 NEW! Sydney Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sydney & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KXT on Broadway announced its 2026 Summer Season: a vibrant mix of fresh new voices and familiar favourites, award-winning hits, and powerful premieres. Spanning intimate solo works, sharp contemporary drama and urgent new writing, this season brings audiences a slate of funny, fearless, and deeply human stories.

The 2026 season builds on the success of the inaugural KXT Summer Season in 2025, which saw sold out seasons of published work alongside new writing from fresh voices.

In 2025 the season included a showcase festival of work developed in the KXT Vault for the bAKEHOUSE Residency Program; featured the Fruitbox sold-out season of Jack Holden’s Cruise now nominated in multiple categories in the upcoming Sydney Theatre Awards; and launched an international tour of Moon Bureau’s charming original work Hemlines, which went onto seasons interstate as well as London and Prague.

"We’re proud to champion artists who take risks and tell the stories we need right now — funny, moving, unsettling, hopeful," said Suzanne Millar, Co-Artistic Director, KXT / bAKEHOUSE. "This Summer Season showcases the kind of theatre that thrives at KXT: intimate, inventive, and deeply connected to its audience."

"This summer, we’re bringing together companies at every stage of their journey — rising artists and established storytellers, familiar favourites, and bold new collaborators," said John Harrison, Co-Artistic Director, KXT / bAKEHOUSE. "Each play offers something distinct, yet every one of them shares a commitment to courageous storytelling."

KXT2026 Summer Season Line-Up

Traffic Light Party by Izzy Azzopardi

January 28 – February 7

Jezebel Productions opens the season with their award-winning smash-hit, Traffic Light Party. Izzy Azzopardi’s hilarious, sharp and emotionally honest play dives head-first into the mess of modern relationships — love, lust, friendship and the murky territory in between — all refracted through the road-wreck chaos of a traffic-light-coded party.

Gia Ophelia by Grace Wilson

February 11 – 15

Fresh from an acclaimed season at Sydney Fringe, Grace Wilson’s Gia Ophelia follows an artist confronting ageing, ambition and the roles she’s been forced to relinquish — both onstage and off. Darkly funny, incisive and heartbreakingly true, Gia Ophelia marks the KXT debut of rising director Jo Bradley.

Gravy by Gemma Burwell (World Premiere)

February 18 – 28

Returning to KXT after their sold-out smash Mortel in 2023, director Saša Ljuobović and Merak bring Gemma Burwell’s Gravy to the KXT stage. Bold, unsettling and wildly original, Gravy probes the fault lines between family, loyalty and survival. After its season was postponed in 2025, we think this one is going to be worth the wait.

Monster by Duncan MacMillan (Australian Premiere)

March 6 – 21

Tiny Dog makes their KXT debut with a major Australian premiere from the writer of People, Places & Things, with KXT’s most-capped director Kim Hardwick at the helm. An intense battle of wills between a teacher and a student, Monster thrusts audiences into the uncomfortable space between blame and empathy for a troubled teenage boy with nothing left to lose.

Till the Stars Come Down by Beth Steel (Australian Premiere)

March 27 – April 11

Also in March indie darlings Secret House return to KXT with the Australian premiere of Beth Steel’s Till the Stars Come Down. Set over one extraordinary day, a family wedding unravels as love, grief and secrets collide in a messy celebration of the ties that bind, all told with Steel’s trademark wit and compassion.

3 Billion Seconds by Maud Dromgoole

April 17 – May 2

In the Summer Season finale, pioneering green company Blinking Light is back at KXT with a funny, terrifying new work about time, legacy and the fragile ecosystems — personal and planetary — that bind us. Directed by Claudia Elbourne, 3 Billion Seconds is vital, urgent storytelling from one of the UK’s most distinctive contemporary playwrights.