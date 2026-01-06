Video: Molly Tuttle Performs GRAMMY-Nominated Song 'That's Gonna Leave A Mark' on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Molly Tuttle kicked off 2026 with a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing her single “That’s Gonna Leave A Mark,” which has been nominated for a GRAMMY Award in the Best Americana Performance category and was included on Billboard’s Best Songs of 2025 list.

The track is from her album So Long Little Miss Sunshine (Nonesuch), which was also nominated for a GRAMMY in the Best Americana Album category. Tuttle is a two-time GRAMMY winner and has now been nominated five times, including for Best New Artist in 2023.

Tuttle and her live band wrapped their North American The Highway Knows Tour with a sold-out show at The Fillmore in San Francisco in December. She celebrated New Year’s Eve with a performance at The Guild Theatre in her hometown of Menlo Park, CA. This year, Tuttle embarks on the 2026 Molly x Marty: Guitars on Fire — The Cosmic Twang Tour, featuring the Molly Tuttle Trio with Marty Stuart & His Famous Superlatives Live in Concert. Those dates kick off February 5 in Bowling Green, KY and wrap up In New London, CT on February 15. Tickets are on sale here.

So Long Little Miss Sunshine was recorded in Nashville with Joyce (Orville Peck, Miranda Lambert, Lainey Wilson), and marks the fifth full-length from the singer, songwriter, and guitarist. Musically, the album ventures into new territory with a mix of pop, country, rock, and flat-picking.

The LP’s lead single, “That’s Gonna Leave A Mar,k” is her most successful radio track, landing at #1 on Americana Radio where it spent four weeks, a career-peak. It also debuted in the Top 20 at AAA and climbed to #13, marking her first time on the chart.

Molly Tuttle Tour Dates:

*All dates except 12/31 are as part of the Molly x Marty: Guitars on Fire — The Cosmic Twang Tour.

12/31 The Guild Theatre - Menlo Park, CA

2/5 – SKyPAC – Bowling Green, KY

2/6 – William B. Bell Auditorium – Augusta, GA

2/7 – Alabama Theatre – Birmingham, AL

2/12 – Smith Opera House – Geneva, NY

2/13 – The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts – Wilkes-Barre, PA

2/14 – Appell Center for the Performing Arts - Capitol Theatre – York, PA

2/15 – Garde Arts Center - Garde Theater – New London, CT

Photo Credit: ABC/Randy Holmes