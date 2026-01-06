Mandy Patinkin, Maryann Plunkett, & More Stage Stars Join THE SPACE WITHIN Audio Series

Tony Award winners Mandy Patinkin, Maryann Plunkett, and more are among the stage alums joining the cast of Audible's The Space Within. The audio drama, led by fellow Tony winner Jessica Chastain, will return for a second season on Thursday, March 5, 2026, exclusively from Audible.

Produced by Topic Studios in association with Freckle Films, Solaris Productions, and Ramble Road, The Space Within Season Two features an starry ensemble of performers including returning cast members Bobby Cannavale (Broadway's Art, Here We Are), Michael Shannon (Long Day's Journey Into Night), Michael Stuhlbarg (Patriots), and Carmen Ejogo (The Penguin, Selma) with Emmy and Tony Award-winner Mandy Patinkin (Sunday in the Park with George, Homeland), Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), and Jessica Hecht (Eureka Day), joining the cast, along with Jay O. Sanders (This World of Tomorrow), and Maryann Plunkett (The Notebook). Season Two is written and executive produced by Josh Fagin & Greg O'Connor, directed by Stephen Winter, and produced by Christy Gressman and Vincent Cacchione.

“Reprising the role of Dr. Madeline Wyle for season two of The Space Within has been such a rewarding experience,” said Jessica Chastain. “This season takes Madeline into new territory, and returning to her world, full of drive, curiosity and empathy, has been incredibly fulfilling. I’m excited for listeners to reconnect with her and see how she continues to evolve, both professionally and personally.”

“The Space Within wraps big ideas about identity, consciousness, and our place in the universe into a deeply personal story,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s Chief Content Officer. “Jessica Chastain and this extraordinary cast bring every moment to life. It’s multilayered, it’s thrilling, and it reminds us why audio can be such a powerful way to both tell and experience thought-provoking science fiction.”

Season Two finds Dr. Madeline Wyle (Chastain) facing new challenges. As she uncovers a shocking truth about her patients' alien abduction memories, Wyle becomes a target of powerful forces. As global anomalies escalate, Wyle and her patients find themselves on the run, racing against time to unlock the secrets hidden in their altered genetics. In this high-stakes, character-driven sci-fi thriller, Wyle must confront her own role in an unfolding cosmic event that could determine humanity's future. One woman's quest for the truth may save or damn the world.

Listeners can revisit Season One of The Space Within on Audible now, and pre-order the new season premiering exclusively from Audible on March 5.