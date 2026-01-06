THE ROSE: COME BACK TO ME Documentary Sets Global Release

🎭 NEW! South Korea Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Korea & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The documentary film, The Rose: Come Back to Me, featuring the rock sensation "The Rose," will be released in theaters worldwide from CJ 4DPLEX, including the USA, Mexico, Korea, and Germany, on February 14, 2026, with other countries following the initial date.

After making its premiere at the Tribeca Festival 2025 in June, the film received an Audience Prize and quickly sold out all of its screenings, with an additional screening being added to support the overwhelming audience demand. The movie mades its international premiere at the Busan International Film Festival.

The Rose: Come Back to Me is directed by Eugene Yi (Sundance’s Free Chol Soo Lee), and produced by Diane Quon (Oscar-nominated Minding the Gap), Marginal MediaWorks’ Sanjay M. Sharma and Milan Chakraborty (Tribeca Jury Prize winner Cypher), HYBE America’s James Shin and Wavelength’s Joe Plummer (award-winning Won't You Be My Neighbor?, Rather).

“I've always been drawn to Korean rock music, but The Rose's story is so much more,” exclaims director Eugene Yi. “It's not easy to make it as a rock band anywhere these days, but their faith in their music and their faith in each other took them from the streets of Seoul to the Outdoor Stage at Coachella. Their journey, their candor, their message—and of course, their music—all make this the kind of film I've wanted to see for a long time. It was an absolute privilege to direct it, and I can't wait to share it with fans and moviegoers around the world.”

ABOUT THE ROSE

The Rose (더 로즈)—the Korean alt-pop indie band of Woosung (Sammy), Dojoon (Leo), Hajoon (Dylan), and Taegyeom (Jeff) —has quickly risen as one of Korea’s most in-demand groups. Their first full-length album HEAL sparked the global HEAL Together World Tour, drawing over 90,000 fans and leading to high-profile festival appearances, including headlining the Bacardi Stage at Lollapalooza 2023. Their sophomore album DUAL debuted on the Billboard 200 and hit #4 on the Heatseekers Chart.

Building on this success, The Rose sold more than 150,000 tickets on their Dawn to Dusk Tour and delivered a show-stopping set at Coachella 2024. Most recently, they released their album WRLD alongside The Rose: Come Back to Me.