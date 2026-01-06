Video: Watch the Trailer for Season 5 of BET+ Series THE MS. PAT SHOW

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





The Ms. Pat Show will return with its fifth season on BET+ on Wednesday, January 7, with three all-new episodes. Watch the trailer now, which previews the return of Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee.

The show follows a fictionalized version of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom and stand-up performer in middle America. It has received three Emmy nominations since its debut in 2021.

The first four seasons of the sitcom explore weighty themes from drug addiction and abortion to sexual abuse and dysfunctional family cycles. Season 5 will continue this trend, with the Carson family tackling topics including scars left by absent parents, scars created by present parents, and following your dreams through all of it.

Returning series regulars include J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, and Theodore John Barnes, with Brittany Inge recurring this season. Notable guest stars include Raven-Symoné, Tisha Campbell, Tristan “Mack” Wilds, Omeretta, Sandra Caldwell, Emmy award-winning actress Loretta Devine, and the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated vocal trio SWV.

The series is created by Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams-Lee and Jordan E. Cooper, who also serve as executive producers alongside Rose-Catherine Pinkney, Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, Deb Evans, Patrick Walsh, Jon Radler, Natalie Berkus, and Mary Lou Belli, with Walsh also acting as creative producer. Allison Bosma and Jon DeWalt serve as co-executive producers.

The writing team includes Walsh, Bosma, DeWalt, Desia Gore, Garrianna P. Lee, and Vincent B. Bryant Jr., with Mary Lou Belli and Jordan E. Cooper directing this season. The series is produced by Imagine Entertainment, Lee Daniels Entertainment, DAE Light Media, and Cookout Entertainment.

Photo Credit: BET