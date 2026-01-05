BLACK PHONE 2, Starring Ethan Hawke, to Stream on Peacock in January

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Black Phone 2, the sequel to horror phenomenon The Black Phone, will begin streaming exclusively on Peacock January 16. The Blumhouse thriller stars Mason Thames, Madeline McGraw, Jeremy Davies, Demián Bichir, and Tony Award nominee Ethan Hawke. The first film is also available on the streamer.

In Black Phone 2, Hawke returns as the serial killer known as "The Grabber," who seeks vengeance on Finn (Mason Thames) from beyond the grave by menacing Finn’s younger sister, Gwen (Madeleine McGraw). As Finn, now 17, struggles with LIFE AFTER his captivity, the headstrong 15-year-old Gwen begins receiving calls in her dreams from the black phone and seeing disturbing visions of three boys being stalked at a winter camp known as Alpine Lake. The cast also includes Arianna Rivas, Miguel Mora, Maev Beaty and Graham Abbey.

From returning writer-director Scott Derrickson, Black Phone 2 was written again by Derrickson & C. Robert Cargill, based on characters created by Joe Hill. The film is produced by Jason Blum, Derrickson and Cargill. The executive producers are Joe Hill, Adam Hendricks and Ryan Turek.

Photo Credit: Universal