Cynthia Erivo Won't Attend 2026 Golden Globes Awards Due to DRACULA Schedule

Click Here for More on WICKED Film

Cynthia Erivo is not expected to attend the 83rd Golden Globes this Sunday. Despite receiving a nomination for her performance as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, Variety reports that the performer will miss the awards ceremony due to the ongoing schedule for the West End production of Dracula, which opens next month.

Production is now underway for the stage production, and attending the Sunday ceremony would be a schedule conflict for the star. Erivo will play all 23 roles in the solo production of Dracula, which is adapted and directed by theatre-maker Kip Williams. It will premiere at London’s Noël Coward Theatre in February 2026, playing for a limited 16-week engagement through May 31, 2026. Previews begin February 4.

Erivo previously received acting Golden Globe nominations for performances in Genius: Aretha and Harriet, along with a nod for part one of the Wicked movie. This year, she is nominated alongside Kate Hudson, Amanda Seyfried, Rose Byrne, Chase Infiniti, and Emma Stone.

Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo received numerous accolades, including at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Celie in The Color Purple.

In 2025, Erivo hosted the Tony Awards and starred in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. She also appeared in Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face and released her second album of original music. Some of her upcoming projects include film adaptations of Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone and Suzie Millier's Prima Facie.

Wicked: For Good received a total of 5 nominations at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, including nominations for Erivo and Ariana Grande for their performances as Elphaba and Glinda in the film. The movie is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas