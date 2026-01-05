Jenifer Lewis and Cedric the Entertainer to Lead BIG AGE Audible Comedy From Kenya Barris

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kenya Barris, creator of the acclaimed television series black-ish, is partnering with Audible on Big Age, a new Original audio comedy series starring Jenifer Lewis, Cedric the Entertainer, and Niecy Nash-Betts. Big Age will be exclusively available from Audible here.

Premiering February 5th, Big Age follows recently retired couple Dot and Butch Watts after being forced by their daughter to move into Sunset Gardens, a Floridian retirement community that is anything but relaxing. What begins as a reluctant relocation becomes an unexpected adventure filled with colorful characters, romantic entanglements, and laugh-out-loud moments that challenge everything The Watts’ thought they knew about aging. Blending outrageous comedy and touching moments of self-reflection, Big Age explores what it means to grow older without growing old at heart.

Dot, played by Jenifer Lewis (Broadway's Hairspray, “black-ish,”), is sharp-tongued and sassy as she chronicles life at Sunset Gardens. Butch, Dot’s charming and kind-hearted husband, is played by Cedric the Entertainer, starring in the forthcoming production of Joe Turner’s Come and Gone on Broadway. The flirtatious Ethel, Butch's high school sweetheart, is played by Emmy Award winner and Out100 Icon Niecy Nash-Betts (Audible’s Queer West, “All’s Fair,” “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”). The remaining featured cast includes Diarra Kilpatrick (“Diarra From Detroit”), Miles Brown (“black-ish”), and a vibrant community of Sunset Gardens residents voiced by Michael Harney (“Orange is the New Black”), P.J. Byrne (“Rainmaker”), Nana Visitor (“Friday the 13th”), Jim Meskimen (“How The Grinch Stole Christmas”), Jane Gennaro, Sophie Hayden, and Rafael Ferrer.

"Old people are some of the funniest, most unfiltered people I’ve ever met,” said Kenya Barris, “and we were excited to really lean into that audacity while also flipping the notion of what a retirement community looks like on its head because that generation is out here living their best lives before it’s over. At its core, this is a story about love, reinvention and second chances filled with characters that prove getting older doesn’t have to mean slowing down anymore. I've had the privilege of collaborating with comedic powerhouses like Jenifer Lewis, Cedric the Entertainer, and Niecy Nash in the past, but having them bring their talents to this project truly allowed this story to shine in a different (and exponentially funnier) way than it would have otherwise — and I can’t wait for listeners to hear.”

"Kenya Barris possesses a rare gift for marrying uproarious comedy with genuine emotional resonance," said Rachel Ghiazza, Chief Content Officer at Audible. "In 'Big Age,' he masterfully harnesses that talent, delivering a listening experience that is both entertaining and deeply human. Paired with this cast of comedic virtuosos, we're elevating premium audio storytelling - cementing Audible as the premier destination for discerning comedy fans."

"Dot is every woman who refuses to fade quietly into the background," said Jenifer Lewis. "She's got opinions, attitude, and a whole lot of living left to do. Dot’s sharp tongue and genuine heart really come through in audio, and show audiences that your best chapters can come at any age—as long as you're breathing, you're growing.”

