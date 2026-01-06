Photos: Keala Settle and More in Rehearsal For MRS. PRESIDENT at Charing Cross Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new photos have been released of Keala Settle and more in the rehearsal rooms for her upcoming role of Mary Lincoln in Mrs. President, opening at Charing Cross Theatre in central London later this month. The show runs from 23 January until 8 March. Check out the photos below!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, musical theatre icon and Broadway star Keala Settle and Hal Fowler have been cast in a brand-new re-imagining of Mrs. President, a psychological drama that uncovers the inner world and the passions and ambitions of Mary Lincoln, America’s First Lady.

Set in the aftermath of 1865 and following the assassination of her husband, Mary is a woman under siege, suffering from immense grief, struggling with her mental health, vilified by society and in the media. She seeks out Brady to help her redefine her public image, a mission which ultimately results in a journey of self-discovery.

Bronagh Lagan has re-envisioned and directed this play. The new creative team includes designer Anna Kelsey, lighting designer Derek Anderson and sound designer Eamonn O’Dwyer.