Video: Netflix Shares Trailer for IS IT CAKE? Valentine's Day Special

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has debuted the official trailer for the first-ever Is It Cake? Valentine's special. In the special, three baking couples of master cake artists compete, where they tackle all-new games, craft swoonworthy cakes, and attempt to fool the judges and each other. And, for the first time in Is It Cake history, there are games just for the viewer.

Hosted by SNL favorite Mikey Day, the special features Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross, and Casey Wilson & David Caspe as celebrity judges. The baker couples are Alex & Amanda, Jason & Tyler, and Kimberly & Taurus. Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, and Andrew Wallace serve as executive producers.

The special will hit Netflix on February 4, 2026. Watch the new trailer now.