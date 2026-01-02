Video: Maria Kowroski on Passing Down the Role of 'The Siren' in Balanchine's PRODIGAL SON

🎭 NEW! Dance Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Dance & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Watch as former New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Maria Kowroski reflects on the responsibility of passing on the role of The Siren, and the timelessness of Balanchine’s choreography in Prodigal Son.

See Prodigal Son on the Balanchine + Ratmansky program, with Balanchine’s Serenade and Ratmansky’s Paquita on Jan 20, 21, 22, 31.

Kowroski stated, "It's always wonderful to see someone's new interpretation of it, and what they can bring to it. It's an honor to be able to do that, as much as I can bring that out of somebody, like Karin [Von Aroldingen] did for me- give the next generation everything that I have learned."