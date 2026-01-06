Photos: Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan in WOMAN IN MIND at the Duke of York’s Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

All new production photos have been released of Sheridan Smith and Romesh Ranganathan in Alan Ayckbourn’s psychological comedy WOMAN IN MIND, which plays a strictly limited West End run at the Duke of York’s Theatre until Saturday 28 February 2026. Check out the photos below!

Sheridan Smith plays Susan, alongside Romesh Ranganathan as Bill, who makes his West End stage debut in the role. Completing the cast are Louise Brealey as Muriel, Tim McMullan as Gerald, Sule Rimi as Andy, Chris Jenks as Tony, Safia Oakley-Green as Lucy, Taylor Uttley as Rick, Katie Buchholz and Michael Woolfitt.

Following its West End run, WOMAN IN MIND will play at the Sunderland Empire from 4 March until 7 March 2026 and Theatre Royal, Glasgow from 10 March until 14 March 2026. Tickets on sale now.

Directed by Michael Longhurst, this spellbinding revival explores one woman’s fractured reality with heart and humour. When Susan sustains a bump to the head, her world splits in two—one mundane, one imagined—and the lines begin to blur. Ayckbourn’s groundbreaking play is a gripping exploration of identity, family, and mental escape.

WOMAN IN MIND has set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Paul Arditti, video design by Andrzej Goulding, video system design by Zakk Henin, hair, wigs and make up design by Carole Hancock and casting by Jim Carnahan CSA and Liz Fraser CSA.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner