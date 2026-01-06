Photos: THE TEMPEST Featuring Stacey Lind At Otherworld Theatre

🎭 NEW! Chicago Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Chicago & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Otherworld Theatre Company will present PROSPERA, a world premiere science-fiction adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Tempest, adapted and directed by Tiffany Keane Schaefer. Check out photos of the production.

The production will preview January 9–11, open January 15, and run through February 8, 2026 at Theater Wit in Chicago. The cast will feature 2025 Jeff Award nominee Stacey Lind in the title role.

PROSPERA reimagines Shakespeare’s island as Halcyra-3, a desolate, ion-charged moon where exiled scientist Prospera has spent two decades in isolation mastering volatile alien energy. When a starship carrying her former enemies crashes on the moon, Prospera is forced to confront questions of vengeance, artificial intelligence, and mercy.

Founded in 2012, Otherworld Theatre Company focuses on science fiction and fantasy storytelling for the stage. Schaefer serves as the company’s artistic director and has developed numerous genre-based adaptations and original works.

The cast includes Stacey Lind as Prospera, alongside Izzi King, Blake Hood, Jacob Watson, P-Jay Adams, Hayden Lane-Davis, Janice Rumshlag, Hilary Sanzel, and Sydney Ginter.

The production team includes Tiffany Keane Schaefer as writer and director, with Hayley Wilkinson, Sam Campos, Erin Bonham, and Mike McShane.

Performances will take place at Theater Wit, located at 1229 West Belmont Avenue in Chicago. Tickets are priced at $30 for general admission and $15 for students and seniors.

Photo Credit: Erin Bonham



PROSPERA at Theater Wit

