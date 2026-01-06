A MILLION DREAMS Comes to PJPAC in January

🎭 NEW! Malaysia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Malaysia & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A Million Dreams is coming to PJPAC. The performance is set for 11 January 2026. The event is presented and produced by Fingerstar Talents Academy. The cast is made up of talented young dancers and dedicated teachers who have poured their creativity, passion, and teamwork into bringing “A Million Dreams” to life on stage.

A Million Dreams brings together dancers of all ages showcasing Ballet, Chinese Dance, K-pop, Hip-hop, and Stretch in one vibrant celebration of movement, music, and dreams.

From elegant dance moves to high-energy beats, every performance tells a story of dedication, creativity, and courage. A Million Dreams aims to inspire everyone to dare to dream big and never limit what they can achieve.

Whether you’re a fan of dance or simply love great shows, this is a day that will leave you inspired, amazed, and moved. Join us for a once-in-years concert experience and witness the next generation of young talents shine on stage!