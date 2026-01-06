12 HOURS IN OCTOBER Film Now Available on Digital Platforms

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





12 Hours in October, the new feature from filmmaker Danny A. Abeckaser, is now available on digital platforms, following its theatrical opening on December 14, 2025. Viewers can find the film on major digital and on-demand platforms, including Amazon Prime, iTunes, ApplePlay, VOD, Pay-Per-View, and additional outlets.

12 Hours in October is a narrative feature inspired by the events of October 7, 2023, focusing on four intertwined perspectives over the first twelve hours of the Nova Music Festival attacks. Combining meticulous recreation with powerful performances, the film aims to serve as a cinematic record, an educational resource, and a tribute to those whose lives were forever changed.

Although inspired by real events, the film uses minimal real footage – only about four seconds in the trailer and approximately three minutes in the feature – with the remainder comprised of original, scripted, shot, and fully recreated material produced and directed by Abeckaser.

The film's ensemble includes Doron Ben-David (Fauda), Yaakov Zada (Fauda), Marina Maximilian Blumin (Fauda), Ariel Yagen (Martin Scorsese’s The Saints), Montana Tucker in a breakout role, Hadar srit (The Perfect Gamble, Virgins), Herzl Tobey (The Perfect Gamble, Damascus Cover), and Chanel Omari, among others.

12 Hours in October is directed and produced by Danny A. Abeckaser through 2B Films. Executive Producers are Ilan Portal, Perry Hiiman, Maor Benshushan, Mosha Ziv, Emil Fish, and Jennifer Dryan Smorgon. The film is written by Kosta Kondilopoulos, with an original score by composer Lionel Cohen.

Photo Credit: Danny A. Abeckaser