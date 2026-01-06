WICKED: FOR GOOD, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and More Nominated For Set Decorators Society Of America Awards

The Set Decorators Society of America has announced the nominations for the SDSA Awards for Film 2025. The SDSA Awards for Film 2025 is celebrating excellence in the art of Set Decoration for films released in 2025, selected from four (4) categories, as well as Best Picture.

Among the nominees are Wicked: For Good, Kiss of the Spider Woman, Hamnet, and more. Check out the list of nominations below!

The winners will be announced on February 21, 2026.

SDSA Awards for Film 2025 Nominations:

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Contemporary Feature Film

“BUGONIA” – Set Decoration by Prue Howard; Production Design by James Price

“F1” – Set Decoration by Andrew McCarthy SDSA & Véronique Melery; Production Design by Mark Tildesley & Ben Munro

“JAY KELLY” – Set Decoration by Véronique Melery & Meg Everist; Production Design by Mark Tildesley

“ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER” – Set Decoration by Anthony Carlino SDSA; Production Design by Florencia Martin

“WAKE UP DEAD MAN: A KNIVES OUT MYSTERY” – Set Decoration by Kathryn Pyle; Production Design by Rick Heinrichs

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Period Feature Film

“DOWNTON ABBEY: THE GRAND FINALE” – Set Decoration by Linda Wilson; Production Design by Donal Woods

“HAMNET” – Set Decoration by Alice Felton SDSA; Production Design by Fiona Crombie

“MARTY SUPREME” – Set Decoration by Adam Willis; Production Design by Jack Fisk

“SINNERS” – Set Decoration by Monique Champagne SDSA; Production Design by Hannah Beachler

“SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE” – Set Decoration by Kris Moran; Production Design by Stefania Cella

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Fantasy or Science Fiction Feature Film

“AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH” – Set Decoration by Vanessa Cole; Production Design by Dylan Cole & Ben Procter

“THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS” – Set Decoration by Jille Azis; Production Design by Kasra Farahani

“FRANKENSTEIN” – Set Decoration by Shane Vieau SDSA; Production Design by Tamara Deverell

“HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON” – Set Decoration by Daniel Birt SDSA; Production Design by Dominic Watkins

“SUPERMAN” – Set Decoration by Rosemary Brandenburg SDSA; Production Design by Beth Mickle

Best Achievement in Décor/Design of a Comedy or Musical Feature Film

“FREAKIER FRIDAY” – Set Decoration by Brandi Kalish SDSA; Production Design by Kay Anna Lee

“KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN” – Set Decoration by Andrew Baseman SDSA; Production Design by Scott Chambliss

“THE PHOENICIAN SCHEME” – Set Decoration by Anna Pinnock; Production Design by Adam Stockhausen

“ROOFMAN” – Set Decoration by Kendall Anderson SDSA; Production Design by Inbal Weinberg

“WICKED: FOR GOOD” – Set Decoration by Lee Sandales; Production Design by Nathan Crowley